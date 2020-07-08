The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

Following an impressively underwhelming display against Southampton at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will have no excuses as their well-rested stars face down a depleted Newcastle side at the Etihad on Wednesday.

But Steve Bruce's side are unlikely to roll over without a fight. The Magpies have been in commendable form since the Premier League restart, claiming two wins and remaining unbeaten in their four league matches. This is the second time in two weeks that these two sides have met- City had to work hard for a 2-0 away win in the FA Cup in June.

Team News

Sergio Agüero is still recovering from an unfortunate injury sustained last month - we don't yet have any reason to expect to see him return before the Premier League season is over. Besides this blow, Guardiola has the luxury of a near-full squad to choose from, including a handful of youngsters who have recently stepped up to first-team training. Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden were among those rested against the Saints.

Newcastle United aren't so fortunate. Star forwards Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, who have been comfortably Bruce's two best creators this season, are both serious doubts ahead of this clash. Midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are also out, leaving the visitors without two of their most mobile midfielders. Andy Carroll is another doubt with a hamstring strain.

Form Guide

Manchester City's jumbled form hasn't been much of a secret of late - they've lost all of their last three league away games, but the Cityzens' home form is impeccable. You'd have to go back to the October disaster against Wolves for City's last league defeat at the Etihad. Last time they played in Manchester was Thursday's emphatic demolition of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have won two and drawn two of their last four league games. Victories, both by a three-goal margin, against Sheffield United and Bournemouth have highlighted this impressive run. Their most recent match in the competition was the weekend's 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Head to Head

Newcastle United are no strangers to getting a result against Guardiola's City. In their previous three league meetings, both sides have claimed a win apiece, with the most recent fixture being the draw at St James' Park in which both Kevin de Bruyne and Jonjo Shelvey scored wondergoals. Before their most recent win, however, the Magpies had gone twenty-three league games in a row without a victory over the blues.

Xtra Tactics

Defensive solidity is the foundation of Steve Bruce's philosophy at Newcastle United. They tend to play with five defenders, three midfielders, two wide forwards and a central striker - but injuries to Almiron and Saint-Maximin will surely force Bruce to reconsider this approach. Those two players carry much of the attacking threat in the team.

Luckily for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, they have plenty of experience playing against more defensive sides. The obvious area in which you can envision the visitors causing the Blues problems is aerially- over half of Newcastle's average starting XI stand over 6ft tall, which has contributed to their regular success at both attacking and defending set pieces. One of City's biggest issues against Southampton was repeated fruitless crosses; they'll need to try a different route to goal here if they want to come away with the three points.

