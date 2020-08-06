The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

Manchester City’s quest for an inaugural Champions League title recommences on Friday evening, when they host Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who come into the game with a 2-1 lead after a remarkable comeback in Madrid back in late February, know that if they can avoid defeat on Friday night that they will be one of the eight clubs competing in Portugal for the European crown.

When City visited Madrid for the first leg earlier in the year, the clubs time in the elite European competition looked to be numbered, having been charged with a two-year ban just weeks earlier. And, although this ban has since been overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, supporters will hope the Blues will be just as fired up for the return leg, albeit behind closed doors and six months on from the original tie.

If Guardiola’s team come out victorious against the recently crowned La Liga Champions, City will travel to Portugal, where they will compete in a world-cup style mini tournament spanning 11 days and potentially three further games, with the final scheduled for Sunday 23rd August in Lisbon. City or Madrid will face either Lyon or Juventus in the quarter-finals, and one of those four teams will then meet either Napoli, Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich in the semis.

The second leg of this Champions League tie will be going ahead in Manchester, at the Etihad Stadium despite worries that the game would have to be played in Portugal. Real Madrid, who initially had concerns themselves about playing the game in England because of the Coronavirus, will be exempt from the two-week quarantine recently imposed by the UK Government on all arrivals from Spain, despite a recent positive test for the virus in their squad.

Team News:

Pep Guardiola is expected to have the majority of his squad available for the match with the only exceptions being Sergio Agüero, who remains hopeful of playing some part in Portugal.

Benjamin Mendy will be also unavailable for selection, with the full-back suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Joao Cancelo could play in his place, given the City manager has played him on the left of the defence in recent matches.

Gareth Bale failed to make Real Madrid’s 24 man travelling squad along with James Rodriguez, who is reportedly set to move to Atletico Madrid and Mariano who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Sergio Ramos has travelled with the Madrid squad to Manchester, but is unable to play any part in the game after being sent off for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity in the first-leg.

Manchester City’s recent additions of Ferran Torres from Valencia and Nathan Ake from Bournemouth are unable to take any part in the reminder of Champions League this season, but will no doubt be part of City’s 24 man squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

Head To Head:

The last time the two sides met was obviously in the first-leg, where City secured that wonderful win, with a superb performance in the final 20 minutes of the game. That was just the 5th time the sides had played each other and was in fact City’s first ever win against Los Blancos, having drawn two and lost two of the previous meetings.

Before Pep Guardiola, Manuel Pellegrini was the last City manager to go up against Real Madrid. The Chilean met the Spanish heavyweights in the semi-finals of this competition back in 2016, where a gutless City, sadly suffered a 1-0 aggregate defeat after losing at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second-leg.

Form Guide:

Manchester City’s failure to reach the FA Cup Final meant Guardiola’s team have had almost a fortnight to prepare for this crunch fixture, with City’s last competitive fixture being the 5-0 thrashing of Norwich on the final day of the Premier League season. The win against Norwich was the 4th time since the resumption of football in England that City had put five past a team and the seventh time they had scored at least three goals.

Since returning from the three month lay-off due to COVID crisis, the Blues have played 12 times, winning nine games and disappointingly losing on three occasions to Chelsea, Southampton and most recently Arsenal. Despite Ederson winning the Golden Glove award, it has been a frustrating season for City defensively, though since that first game back against Arsenal in June, City have kept eight clean sheets.

La Liga concluded it’s 2019/20 season a week earlier than the Premier League with Real Madrid finishing the campaign as Champions of Spain, finishing five points ahead of rivals Barcelona. Zidane’s team haven’t lost a game since March, where they lost 2-1 to Real Betis and are unbeaten in their last six games with five wins and a draw. Madrid haven’t however been thrashing sides like City in recent weeks with them scoring three times on just two occasions since the restart of football in Spain.

This huge fixture also happens to fall on a Friday, a day of the week not many City supporters will resonate with as a match day, with just eight of City’s 1,032 games since the turn of century having been played on this day. Courtesy of City Xtra partner StatCity, since the clubs first ever game on a Friday, on May 12th 1895, City have played a total of 116 matches, winning 50, drawing 26 and losing 40. Scoring a total of 182 goals and conceding 157 when playing on this day. The last time City played on a Friday was back in December when they lost 3-2 at Molineux against Wolves.

Match Officials:

Felix Brych will take charge of proceedings on Friday; in what will be the German’s first game since 2018, when he refereed the first leg of City’s quarter-final against Liverpool. He’ll be joined by linesmen Mark Borsch and Stefan Lupp and fourth official Daniel Siebert. Bastian Dankert will be in charge of VAR and he’ll be joined by AVAR Marco Fritz.

