The City Xtra Podcast | #4 - The Return of Football & An Eight Grand Flag

It's been a while to say the least, but football is back, Manchester City are back, and so is the City Xtra Podcast - and this time, we're here to stay! Tune in for a one hour discussion on everything Manchester City ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Arsenal. Available on all major podcast platforms now!

Choose your platform:

Soundcloud: Click here

Spotify: Click here

iTunes: Click here

YouTube: Click here

-----

You can follow us on twitter here: @CityXtraPod

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!