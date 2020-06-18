The City Xtra Podcast | #5 - Back In Action.
City Xtra
Jordan and Lewis look back on a convincing victory for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, as the Champions returned to Premier League action after over 100 days without a competitive fixture!
Choose your platform:
Soundcloud: Click here
Spotify: Click here
iTunes: Click here
YouTube: Click here
-----
You can follow us on twitter here: @CityXtraPod
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra
We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!