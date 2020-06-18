City Xtra
The City Xtra Podcast | #5 - Back In Action.

City Xtra

Jordan and Lewis look back on a convincing victory for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, as the Champions returned to Premier League action after over 100 days without a competitive fixture!

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City took Arsenal apart at the Etihad with a comfortable 3-0 win to see Pep Guardiola's men return to Premier League football with a bang. Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne won the three points before Phil Foden wrapped up the game late on.

Nathan Allen

Eric Garcia starts! - Manchester City vs Arsenal (Team News)

After a three month hiatus, Manchester City return to Premier League action as they set to welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to an empty Etihad Stadium.

harryasiddall

"We have a better team and we showed it in the first leg" - Man City star rates the clubs Champions League chances

Manchester City midfielder Rodri rates his side's chances against his former local rivals Real Madrid.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola 'open' to extending his Man City contract

Pep Guardiola has hinted that he's open to renewing his contract at Manchester City in his recent press conference.

Nathan Allen

"We are calling on our global community to help.” - Man City CEO announces new initiative

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has spoken about the club's part in responding to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, following the announcement of the Cityzens Giving for Recovery initiative on Tuesday.

Nathan Allen

Revealed: How the Etihad Stadium looks ahead of tonight's game

The use of empty seats at a behind-closed-doors Etihad Stadium has been revealed on social media ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Freddie Pye

Predicted XI: Manchester City vs Arsenal (PL)

The Blues are back! It’s been over 100 days since Manchester City played a match of any kind; and there will be no easing into the restarted season, as a fully-fit squad return to an empty Etihad on Wednesday night to face Arsenal.

aspears726

Man City prepare to rival AC Milan to land Marseille star with €40m bid

Man City are still monitoring Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, report LaProvence - but so are AC Milan.

markgough96

Sources at Man City admit fears about 'potentially disastrous' exit of senior figure at the club

Daily Mail reporter Jack Gaughan has revealed thoughts within the club about Mikel Arteta, his departure and his future as a manager.

markgough96

PSG's interest in Lyon star has 'cooled' - race between Man City and Juventus for his signature

PSG's interest in Lyon star Houssem Aouar has 'cooled', and it's now a race between Manchester City and Juventus for his signature.

harryasiddall