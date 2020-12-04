"The club will talk about his contract." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Fulham)

Manchester City return to Premier League action as they face Fulham at 3pm this Saturday. The recently promoted side recently beat high-flying Leicester last weekend so they'll be high on form.

Here's what Guardiola had to say before this one...

Sergio Agüero still not available

The mystery of Sergio Agüero's knee injury continues. Last week, Pep Guardiola said he only was going to miss Burnley and he could be fit for midweek. But now he's not even fit enough to play any part this weekend, with the boss saying he's 'getting better'.

Your guess is as good as mine with this one.

Pep focused on Fulham, not Porto or Messi

One of the opening questions referenced a newsletter posted by FC Porto, accusing Manchester City of some pretty controversial stuff. Pep Guardiola was adamant he is focused solely on the game at the weekend:

"No, I'm focused on Fulham. Fulham is the important thing. We are in the last-16 [of the Champions League], that was the target. Now Fulham."



The same answer when asked about links to Lionel Messi:

"Fulham. I won't talk about other clubs."

Raheem Sterling's form

One player who has seemingly struggled for form since the start of the season has been Raheem Sterling. The winger has only scored two goals all season and is performing nowhere near the level we've come to expect from him. Pep Guardiola however, isn't concerned:

"He doesn't need to do anything he hasn't done. His contribution at #ManCity has been incredible. I speak to the players every day. Him, Ake, Laporte, De Bruyne, Torres, Gundogan [all want to play]. All of them."

Fernandinho contract update

One of the stalwarts of Manchester City's side in recent years, Fernandinho, is set to see his contract expire in the summer. The Brazilian midfielder has been a consistent performer for the Blues, but comments earlier in the week seemed to suggest this could be his last year at the club. Here's Pep's thoughts:

"The contracts aren't my part of the club. I'm not a manager, just a trainer. He is important for the club, his last game against Porto showed his importance. We need him a lot this season."



"Last season we needed him a lot in a position with injuries. We only have two in his position now, he's coming back. The club will talk about his contract."



Phil Foden a joy to work with

Pep Guardiola was asked about working with Phil Foden as he closes in on 50 Premier League appearances. As usual, the manager was full of praise for the 20-year-old:

"We are more than delighted to have him for the academy, the message he can give. If you have the skills and especially passion. I love his passion, the only thing in his mind is to be better for himself, his club, his country."

"He is a dream come true for managers. Normally when you become older he loses it, but the first thing he is looking for in training is the ball to play with his mates."

"The first achievement is 50 games, he will play much much more in the future. Hopefully he can have the passion to improve but knowing him it will happen."

Pep on Fulham

As mentioned earlier, after a rocky start to life in the Premier League, Fulham have seemingly bounced back and picked up a run of brilliant results. Pep Guardiola has admitted he enjoys watching them play:

"Fulham are an encouraging team. I enjoy watching them for the way they play and they made an incredible result winning at Leicester away. It's not easy. We know the opponent we are going to face tomorrow."

