The Last Time Manchester City Faced Crystal Palace

Manchester City play Crystal Palace in their fourth Premier League game of the season as they look to try and get back to winning ways after dropping points in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last weekend.

City have started their Premier League season in good form as they won their first two games against West Ham and Bournemouth with Erling Haaland getting a brace on his debut to excite the City faithful.

Palace have been a slight bogey side for Manchester City IMAGE / Colorsport

Then their first dropped points of the season came at St. James Park against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in a end to end encounter in which City showed huge fight and determination as they were 3-1 down but managed to bring it back to 3-3 with goals from Haaland and Bernardo Silva.

Next up for them is Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace and City will be seeking revenge on them due to what happened last season.

In the last game with these two sides The Eagles gave City a scare as they were looking to win the Premier League title.

At Selhurst Park Palace held City to a 0-0 draw as Liverpool were hunting them for the title which eventually was won on the final day of the campaign.

Earlier on in the campaign Palace provided a shock by leaving The Etihad with all three points with a 2-0 win with the goals being scored by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher.

So the Champions will be hoping to end this mini-rut that they have against Crystal Palace.

