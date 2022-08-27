Skip to main content

The Last Time Manchester City Faced Crystal Palace

Manchester City play Crystal Palace in their fourth Premier League game of the season as they look to try and get back to winning ways after dropping points in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last weekend.

City have started their Premier League season in good form as they won their first two games against West Ham and Bournemouth with Erling Haaland getting a brace on his debut to excite the City faithful.

Joao Cancelo

Palace have been a slight bogey side for Manchester City

Then their first dropped points of the season came at St. James Park against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in a end to end encounter in which City showed huge fight and determination as they were 3-1 down but managed to bring it back to 3-3 with goals from Haaland and Bernardo Silva.

Next up for them is Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace and City will be seeking revenge on them due to what happened last season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the last game with these two sides The Eagles gave City a scare as they were looking to win the Premier League title.

At Selhurst Park Palace held City to a 0-0 draw as Liverpool were hunting them for the title which eventually was won on the final day of the campaign.

Earlier on in the campaign Palace provided a shock by leaving The Etihad with all three points with a 2-0 win with the goals being scored by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher.

So the Champions will be hoping to end this mini-rut that they have against Crystal Palace.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityCrystal Palace

Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Team News: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

By Jake Mahon
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Crystal Palace | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Jake Mahon
imago1007661214h
Features/Opinions

Last Time Out: Manchester City Fall to Crystal Palace Double at the Etihad Stadium

By Matt Skinner
imago1013989518h
Match Coverage

Report: Wilfried Zaha To Miss Tomorrow's Manchester City Trip Through Injury

By Alex Caddick
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Praises Crystal Palace Ahead Of Saturday's Match

By Jake Mahon
imago0028299026h
Features/Opinions

Top Five Manchester City Goals Versus Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium

By Matt Skinner
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Will Buy A New Home In Manchester

By Dylan Mcbennett
Palace
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Match Prediction

By Dylan Mcbennett