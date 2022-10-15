Skip to main content

The Last Time Manchester City Faced Liverpool

Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday to take on rivals Liverpool in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.

Manchester City have been in scintillating form so far this season as they are yet to lose a game in the Premier League and in Europe.

They've played nine games in the league winning seven games and drawing two scoring 33 goals and only conceding nine goals but they only sit second as Arsenal are on top of the table.

Liverpool, who have been City's main title rivals over the past few years, have had an opposite start to the campaign as they are a long way off the top and their usual standards.

Going into the game they are in mid-table 14 points off the top of the table which highlights how poor they have been.

Liverpool

The last time Manchester City faced Liverpool

These two heavyweights of English football always give neutral fans a spectacle and they have already done that this season as they faced each other in the Community Shield.

They put on a great show in the curtain raiser of the season with Liverpool taking the lead through Trent Alexnader-Arnold's deflected strike in the first half.

In the second half City got back in the game thanks to a scruffy effort from Julian Alvarez however Jurgen Klopp's side regained their lead thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Then in the fourth minute of additional time Darwin Nunez headed a cross from Andy Robertson.

It looked like we would have another fantastic title race due to this game but instead it looks like the battle will be between Arsenal and City this time round unless Liverpool can make up 14 points in remarkable fashion.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityLiverpool

Ibrahima Konate Liverpool
News

Report: Liverpool Handed Fresh Injury Blow Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

By Harri Burton
Nathan Ake
News

Report: Manchester City Insist Nathan Aké Is Not For Sale In January

By Harri Burton
Erling Haaland battles with Roberto Firmino in the Community Shield Manchester City v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Where To Watch/Livestream Liverpool v Manchester City

By Jake Mahon
New York City FC celebrate against Inter Miami
Transfer Rumours

Report: MLS Star Says He 'Dreams' Of Manchester City Move

By Jake Mahon
Joao Cancelo & Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool Stat Which Will Give Manchester City A Huge Advantage

By Elliot Thompson
Manchester City s Ilkay Gundogan during a press conference at the City Football Academy
Transfer Rumours

Report: Juventus Are Interested In January Transfer For Ilkay Gundogan

By Jake Mahon
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge
News

Report: Chelsea Close To Appointing Former Manchester City Scout In Key Role

By Jake Mahon
Joao Cancelo
News

Joao Cancelo Named In FIFA 23 Team Of The Week

By Elliot Thompson