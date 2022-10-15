Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday to take on rivals Liverpool in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.

Manchester City have been in scintillating form so far this season as they are yet to lose a game in the Premier League and in Europe.

They've played nine games in the league winning seven games and drawing two scoring 33 goals and only conceding nine goals but they only sit second as Arsenal are on top of the table.

Liverpool, who have been City's main title rivals over the past few years, have had an opposite start to the campaign as they are a long way off the top and their usual standards.

Going into the game they are in mid-table 14 points off the top of the table which highlights how poor they have been.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

The last time Manchester City faced Liverpool

These two heavyweights of English football always give neutral fans a spectacle and they have already done that this season as they faced each other in the Community Shield.

They put on a great show in the curtain raiser of the season with Liverpool taking the lead through Trent Alexnader-Arnold's deflected strike in the first half.

In the second half City got back in the game thanks to a scruffy effort from Julian Alvarez however Jurgen Klopp's side regained their lead thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Then in the fourth minute of additional time Darwin Nunez headed a cross from Andy Robertson.

It looked like we would have another fantastic title race due to this game but instead it looks like the battle will be between Arsenal and City this time round unless Liverpool can make up 14 points in remarkable fashion.

