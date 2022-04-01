The Latest on Ben Mee, John Stones, and Ruben Dias Ahead of Burnley vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Burnley and Manchester City will both be without key players for Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at Turf Moor, both Sean Dyche and Pep Guardiola have revealed during their respective pre-match press conferences.

Manchester City, who welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night, return to Premier League action this weekend - knowing that they are just nine wins away from retaining the title.

Liverpool however, are just one point behind the Blues as we enter the penultimate month of the campaign, with Jurgen Klopp's side facing Manchester City at the Etihad on April 10th - the first of two meetings between the two sides during April.

However, a potentially tricky trip to Turf Moor comes first for the Blues, with Burnley fighting for Premier League survival, having won just three matches all season and being just four points off of safety.

The Clarets were beaten 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium back in October, as Pep Guardiola's side extended their unbeaten run over Sean Dyche's team to 14 consecutive matches across all competitions.

Prior to the latest international break, Manchester City overcame Southampton at St Mary's to book their place in the FA Cup Semi-Finals for a fourth successive season, with a 4-1 win over the Saints.

The Blues have though dropped points in three of their last seven Premier League matches, suffering a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace last month.

Ahead of Manchester City's return to Premier League action following the March international break, both Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche have provided updates on the fitness of their respective squads.

Burnley Team News IMAGO / Sportimage Burnley captain Ben Mee has been absent for the Clarets since the match against Leicester, and despite the club reassuring supporters that he is indeed making progress in his recovery, the match against Manchester City will come too soon. Elsewhere on the injury front, Johann Berg Gudmundsson is suffering from a calf injury, while Erik Pieters is getting closer to a return from a knee injury sustained against Crystal Palace. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Nathan Collins is suspended for the clash against Manchester City, after his sending off at Brentford resulted in a one-game ban applicable for this weekend's fixture at Turf Moor.

However, Matej Vydra is back in Burnley training after dislocating his elbow. Manchester City Team News IMAGO / PA Images In a huge boost to Pep Guardiola's options for a hectic upcoming run, John Stones returned to first-team training on Thursday following an injury picked up on international duty with England. Stones had originally pulled out of England's recent friendly against Switzerland, after picking up a problem in the warm up, that led to an early exit from the national team camp earlier this week. IMAGO / News Images Ruben Dias will remain ruled out for the weekend's clash, as he faces a race to be fit for the Premier League clash against Liverpool next weekend, and the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid. Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Pep Guardiola said of Dias: "I don’t know how long, the doctor said four to six weeks. Ruben is on four now, first of March he was injured, it's now four weeks later, I think we need two weeks more." While Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson had pulled out of the recent Brazil internationals due to gastroenteritis, he has trained as normal with the rest of the squad ahead of the return of Premier League action. Pep Guardiola has also revealed that Cole Palmer will not be available this weekend, despite the teenager taking part in full first-team training on Thursday.

