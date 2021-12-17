The Latest On Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis and All the Latest Team News Ahead of Newcastle vs Man City (Premier League)

Both Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe are sweating on the fitness of key players, ahead of Manchester City's trip to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon - one of just five Premier League matches set to take place this weekend.

A Coronavirus crisis is causing chaos within the Premier League, with a total of five matches postponed by Friday evening due to outbreaks within the squads of numerous top-flight clubs.

However, after thrashing Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, Manchester City are looking to extend their lead at the top and make it eight consecutive Premier League wins, when they travel to St James' Park on Sunday.

Despite a Middle Eastern takeover in October and the appointment of Eddie Howe in November, the Magpies have won just one game all season and find themselves sat in 19th place in the Premier League table.

Newcastle suffered a 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Thursday night, while Chelsea fell four points behind Pep Guardiola's side in the race for the title, after a 1-1 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City know a victory against Newcastle on Sunday would ensure their place at the top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day, before matches against Leicester City and Brentford to close out the year.

Ahead of Sunday's scheduled trip to St James' Park, here is all the latest team news and injury news surrounding both camps.

Newcastle United Team News

The Magpies loss at Anfield was worsened by the early withdrawals of defender Jamal Lewis and prominent attacker Allan Saint-Maximin, due to injuries.

Manager Eddie Howe was unable to confirm the extent of Saint-Maximin's injury on Thursday, while Jamal Lewis suffered a hamstring injury which is set to leave the Northern Irish full-back sidelined for Sunday's game against Manchester City.

Speaking about Lewis' injury on Thursday, the Newcastle manager said, “It looks bad, it looks like a hamstring problem.”

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola is set to welcome back Joao Cancelo to the Manchester City matchday squad, after the Portuguese full-back was suspended for the midweek victory over Leeds due to an accumulation of yellow cards this season.

Kyle Walker also missed the demolition of Bielsa's side on Tuesday, with the right-back having been "short of full fitness", according to Manchester City.

It is also unknown whether Bernardo Silva will feature at the weekend, after Pep Guardiola revealed that the midfielder was substituted at half-time against Leeds due to "muscular niggles."

Ferran Torres remains unavailable for selection, as the Spaniard continues to recover from a broken foot.

Pep Guardiola was also forced into cancelling his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, after returning an inconclusive Covid-19 test and awaits the results of a PCR test before finding out whether he can travel to the North-East this weekend.

