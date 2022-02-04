The Latest on Cole Palmer, Antonee Robinson, Riyad Mahrez and Jean Michael Seri Ahead of Man City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Pep Guardiola and Marco Silva have provided a fitness update of their respective squads, as the two sides prepare to lock horns on Saturday afternoon in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium.

After being held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton prior to the winter break, Manchester City will aim to return to winning ways in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Despite a rare slip-up against the Saints, Pep Guardiola’s men have been in imperious form in the past couple of months, going on an incredible 12-game winning run in the Premier League.

Winning their past 10 games on the trot when facing off against Fulham in all competitions, Manchester City will hope to extend their hot streak against the West Londoners on Saturday afternoon.

However, this will be far from an easy task, with Marco Silva’s men looking on course to lift the Championship, sitting five points clear at the top of the league. While Fulham come into this tie following an uncharacteristic 1-1 draw against Blackpool, the division’s highest scorers have also scored a staggering 23 goals in their past five games.

Ahead of the return of club football this weekend, here is all the latest team and injury news from both sides.

Manchester City Team News

Gabriel Jesus has been confirmed to be out of contention for the FA Cup encounter this weekend, after Pep Guardiola claimed the Brazilian international returned from duty in South America with ‘niggles’.

Cole Palmer has also been deemed as ‘not ready’, after suffering an injury after his breakout performance against Swindon in the previous round of the cup.

After being allowed to take a short break following Algeria’s elimination from the African Cup of Nations, Riyad Mahrez has been confirmed to make his return against Marco Silva’s side.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that all the players that were out of action before the international break, such as Oleksandr Zinchenko, are ‘able’ to make the cut for Saturday’s contest.

Fulham Team News

Jean Michael Seri has returned from the African Cup of Nations, after Ivory Coast’s elimination from the tournament, with the midfielder expected to be in line to be a part of the squad.

However, Antonee Robinson and Bobby Reid have not made a return from international duty for the United States and Jamaica respectively, as confirmed by Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Kenny Tete is also set to miss the FA Cup fourth round contest after suffering a recent groin injury. The Fulham boss also confirmed that back-up goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has been confirmed to start against Manchester City.

Lastly, long-serving right-back Denis Odoi has departed the club to move to Club Brugge, with on-loan Neco Williams expected to make his debut for the club on Saturday evening.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra