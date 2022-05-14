The Latest on Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte and Michail Antonio Ahead of West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City took another major step towards retaining their Premier League title on Wednesday night, and travel to the London Stadium this weekend looking to move six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Kevin De Bruyne's four goals and a late tap-in for Raheem Sterling reinstated Manchester City's three point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table, with the Belgian scoring a hat-trick inside 25 minutes at Molinuex in midweek.

The victory - which came just 24 hours after the club announced that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will join Pep Guardiola's squad from next season - means the Sky Blues require a maximum of four points from their remaining two matches to secure a fourth title in five years.

Manchester City now travel to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where David Moyes' side will be looking to once again frustrate the Champions, having already beaten the Blues at home this season - knocking City out of the Carabao Cup on penalties in October.

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their past 12 meetings against the Hammers, and goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho helped Manchester City to a 2-1 win against West Ham at the Etihad back in November.

Phil Foden rescued a point for the Blues the last time they visited the London Stadium in the Premier League, and as Mark Noble prepares to play his final home game for the Hammers, Sunday looks set to prove another stern test for a Manchester City side who are facing an injury crises in defence.

Ahead of Manchester City's penultimate match of the campaign, here is all the latest team news regarding both West Ham and the title-chasing Etihad club.

West Ham Team News Michail Antonio was forced off during West Ham's win over Norwich last weekend, although David Moyes expects to have the prolific Hammers forward available for selection on Sunday. Moyes is also hopeful of having Craig Dawson back this weekend, after the defender was substituted last Saturday at Carrow Road due to injury. "They [Antonio and Dawson] have trained today. I think they will be fine for Sunday,” said the Hammers boss. West Ham will though be sweating on the fitness of Said Benrahma, who is in a race to be fit enough to feature against the Premier League Champions. Manchester City Team News Aymeric Laporte was forced off against Wolves on Wednesday after a nasty collision midway through the second-half. The Spain international was the Sky Blues' only fully fit central defender in midweek and will be assessed ahead of Sunday's trip to West Ham. Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Fernandinho will also be assessed ahead of this weekend, after the 37 year-old was forced off due to injury during the win over Wolves. The Brazilian, who is set to leave City at the end of the current campaign, suffered a muscular injury on Wednesday, according to the City boss.

Pep Guardiola will also remain without Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker, with the trio ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury.

