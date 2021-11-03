Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    The Latest on Ferran Torres, Eder Alvarez and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs Club Brugge (Champions League)

    Manchester City host Club Brugge on matchday four at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night and here’s all the latest team news for both sides.
    Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to get back to winning ways when they go head-to-head against Brugge, after losing two consecutive matches against West Ham and Crystal Palace.

    With two defeats on the trot for the English club, Pep Guardiola will be hoping to bounce back immediately and put themselves into a stronger position in Group A with yet another win over the Belgian side.

    The Premier League champions flew past the Belgian club on matchday three with a comprehensive 5-1 victory courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez brace, and goals from Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer.

    Brugge shattered everyone’s expectations with brilliant outings against the other two group stage opponents, but could not avoid a beating at the hands of Guardiola’s instrument of destruction.

    Although this fixture seems like a one-sided affair on paper and more so after the previous result, the Belgians will definitely offer trouble on Wednesday evening.

    Ahead of Wednesday’s clash at the Etihad, here is all the team news for both sides!

    Manchester City Team News

    City have a nearly fully-fit squad, with the Blues coming away from the previous fixture without any casualties. Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed ‘everybody is good’ for this fixture in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

    Youngsters Iker Pozo and Oscar Tarensi both trained with the first team ahead of the Champions League fixture. However, Samuel Edozie – who was heavily involved in City’s pre-season fixtures – is currently out until at least 2022 after picking up an injury.

    Spain international Ferran Torres - who picked up a foot injury on international duty in October, is the only major absentee for this fixture.

    Club Brugge Team News

    Meanwhile, Philippe Clement will be without midfielder Eder Alvarez, who picked up a booking in the previous fixture and is suspended for this game.

    Young right-back Tibo Persyn’s availability is doubtful for the game.

    Simon Mignolet is sure to start in goal for Brugge on Wednesday. The centre back pairing of Jack Hendry and Stanley N’Soki will once again take to the field with the full-back duo of Clinton Mata and Eduard Sobol alongside them.

    Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits and Hans Vanaken are expected to make up Philippe Clement’s midfield. While Kamal Sowah and Noa Lang are most likely to start on the wings, with Charles De Ketelaere up top when the Belgians face Pep Guardiola’s side.

