The Latest on Ferran Torres, Liam Delap, and Eberechi Eze Ahead of Man City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Patrick Vieira will return to the club that kickstarted his career in football management this weekend, when Crystal Palace head to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Vieira - who made 46 appearances during his two years at Manchester City, spent almost three years managing MLS side New York City, the Blues' sister club in the United States.

Crystal Palace travel to the Etihad while sitting in 15th place in the Premier League table, having not won any of their last five league matches - drawing their last four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side are looking to bounce back from a midweek penalty shoot-out defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup, after the Blues suffered their first loss in the competition in over five years.

After a lethargic 0-0 draw in regulatory time, Phil Foden's missed spot kick proved decisive, as the Hammers came out 5-3 winners in the shoot-out.

The defeat was Manchester City's first domestically since a 1-0 defeat to Spurs in August, with the Premier League Champions currently unbeaten in their last eight Premier League matches.

Manchester City blitzed Brighton last weekend in the top-flight, as they raced into a 3-0 lead at the AMEX prior to the half-time interval, before coming out eventual 4-1 winners.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a further three points this Saturday, and ahead of the game against Crystal Palace, here is all the latest team news and injury news.

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola rested a number of key players for the trip to London to face West Ham in midweek, while he also confirmed that he had planned to give both Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo 45 minutes each.

Bernardo Silva was not in the squad for Manchester City's Carabao Cup exit, but the Portuguese midfielder is expected to return to the matchday squad this weekend.

Forward Ferran Torres, who scored in the Blues' 2-0 win against Palace at Selhurst Park last season, remains sidelined with a foot injury. In a promising development, the Spaniard has been photographed working in gym with a protective boot on in the past week.

Teenager Liam Delap, who is the only striker currently in the squad, returned to action for Manchester City's EDS side in the EFL trophy in midweek. Despite having returned from injury, the 18 year-old is unlikely to feature in City's first-team squad for the game on Saturday.

Crystal Palace Team News

Patrick Vieira will be without Nathan Ferguson for their trip to the Etihad this weekend, with the 20 year-old summer signing still recovering from an achilles injury.

Also recovering from an achilles injury is Palace starlet Eberechi Eze, with the 23 year-old unlikely to feature this weekend as he slowly returns to Palace first-team training after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Wilfried Zaha marked his return during the Eagles' draw with Newcastle last weekend and is in contention to feature on Saturday.

