The Latest on Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer and Christian Eriksen Ahead of Man City vs Brentford (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank have both provided an update on the fitness of their respective squads ahead of a return to Premier League action on Wednesday night, when the Bees travel to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City advanced to the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Championship league leaders Fulham, while Brentford suffered a 4-1 loss to Frank Lampard's Everton at Goodison Park.

Guardiola's side will be looking to avoid dropping points for a second consecutive Premier League match on Wednesday, with City having to settle for a point in their last league outing against Southampton at St Mary's last month.

Aymeric Laporte's header cancelled out Kyle Walker-Peters' early Saints goal, to leave City nine points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League title race, and extend their unbeaten run in the division to 13 matches.

Brentford, who signed Christian Eriksen during the January transfer window, have lost their last four league matches and find themselves sat in 14th place in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Thomas Frank's side suffered a 1-0 loss to the Blues back in December, with Phil Foden's 16th-minute strike proving the difference at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Manchester City Team News

The Blues will remain without both Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer for Wednesday's game against Brentford, Pep Guardiola revealed.

"Except Gabriel (Jesus), the rest are fit. Cole (Palmer) as well is out," Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking about the severity of Jesus' injury, the Catalan said, "Soon he will be ready. I spoke with him this morning and he feels good but he is not perfect, a few niggles - muscular. We have to be careful."

Riyad Mahrez, Kyle Walker, and Jack Grealish are all expected to be in contention to play, after the MEN reported that the trio won't face any sanctions, following a video emerging online of the players at a City Centre bar on Sunday night.

Brentford Team News

Thomas Frank has ruled Christian Eriksen out of Wednesday's match, with the Bees manager saying that "One thing is for sure; he’ll not play against Manchester City," during his press conference.

Brentford will have both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa available on Wednesday, but will remain without Tariq Fosu-Henry for their first-ever trip to the Etihad Stadium.

