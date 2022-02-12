The Latest on Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer and Josh Sargent Ahead of Norwich City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Dean Smith have provided updates on the fitness of their squads ahead of Saturday evening's Premier League meeting at Carrow Road.

Manchester City will be looking to reinstate their 12 point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to a relegation-threatened Norwich City this weekend.

The Blues bounced back from a disappointing draw away to Southampton prior to the winter break with a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad on Wednesday night, courtesy of goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.

Mahrez scored his 16th City goal of the campaign as he smashed home a first-half penalty, while Kevin De Bruyne scored his eighth in the 69th minute, after a mistake from Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

City face another side fighting for Premier League survival this weekend, as they travel to Norwich, who are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions.

Wins against Everton, Watford and a draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday has given Dean Smith's side a fighting chance of survival, with the Canaries also still in the FA Cup, following a 1-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

However, City have won their last two matches against Norwich 5-0, with Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez all scoring during the win back in August.

Ahead of City's trip to Carrow Road on Saturday evening, Pep Guardiola and Dean Smith have spoken to media about the fitness of their respective squads.

Norwich City Team News

Josh Sargent will be available on Saturday, after the American missed Norwich's last two matches with illness.

Andrew Omabamidele and Ozan Kabak both remain sidelined for the Canaries, although Dean Smith may have Mathias Normann available for selection, as the Norwich player continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

Manchester City Team News

The Blues remain without both Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer for Saturday’s trip to Norwich, although Pep Guardiola revealed that Jesus is nearing a return to action.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the City boss said that, "Gabriel [Jesus] is coming back soon, hopefully."

