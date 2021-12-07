The Latest on Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, Dani Olmo, and the Complete Team and Injury News Ahead of RB Leipzig vs Man City (Champions League)

Pep Guardiola has told the press that Kevin De Bruyne will start for his side, but Gabriel Jesus will be missing when Manchester City take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

An emphatic 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium confirmed Manchester City's spot in the Champions League knock-out rounds.

The Blues recovered from Kylian Mbappe's setback early in the second-half and turned it around in some style, thanks to strikes from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

That result also confirmed Manchester City as Group A winners, meaning they can go into the tie against RB Leipzig this evening with ease and no concern.

It will also be a good chance to see some of the club's primary academy talents on Europe's biggest stage, with Pep Guardiola confirming five of them have travelled with the rest of the first-team squad to Germany.

Ahead of the final game in Group A, here is all the latest team news and injury news surrounding both sides!



RB Leipzig Team News

RB Leipzig do have something to play for in this fixture.

Currently tied on four points with Club Brugge - albeit with a +11 superior goal difference - the German outfit will be looking to match whatever result the Belgian giants manage against PSG to confirm a spot in the Europa League.

They will have to do that without a few of their key players.

Dani Olmo, who Pep Guardiola signalled out for massive praise in his pre-match press conference, is out with a thigh problem.

RB Leipzig will also be without deadly striker Yussuf Poulsen, who is currently suffering from a calf injury.

Marcel Halstenberg (ankle) and Marcelo Saracchi (knee) are also unavailable.

Manchester City Team News

The most exciting aspect of the game for Manchester City supporters will be seeing their youth talent in action.

Pep Guardiola confirmed yesterday that Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, CJ Egan-Riley, and Romeo Lavia have all travelled with the first-team squad.

All of Joao Cancelo, Rodri, and Bernardo Silva have not travelled as the trio have earned a well-deserved rest following their impressive exploits during the campaign so far.

The manager also told the press that Kevin De Bruyne will start the game, as he looks to gain more match fitness after suffering from COVID-19.

The Blues will be without Gabriel Jesus, however. The Brazilian was on the receiving end of a horror challenge from Watford's Craig Cathcart on Saturday and has been deemed unfit to participate in this one.

Aymeric Laporte is also reportedly dealing with a problem, however it is not thought to be anything worthy of concern for those at Manchester City.

Ferran Torres, as expected, is still out with a long-term ankle injury.

