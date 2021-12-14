The Latest On Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and the Complete Team News and Injury News Ahead of Man City vs Leeds (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa have both provided updates on the fitness of their squads, ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manchester City, who remain one point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table after a 1-0 win over Wolves at the weekend, are preparing to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Blues are looking to extend their winning run in the Premier League to seven matches in midweek, although they face a Leeds side which they were unable to beat on two occasions last season.

Stuart Dallas scored twice as Leeds beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in April, while Rodrigo secured Bielsa's team a point in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road last October.

However, Bielsa's side, who lost 3-2 to Chelsea on Saturday, have won just one of their last five league matches and are stuck in 15th place in the table, just five points off the relegation zone.

Manchester City meanwhile remain unbeaten since October, and looking to win their thirteenth game of the league season at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the meeting between the two sides, here is all the latest regarding the availability and fitness of both Manchester City and Leeds United players.

Manchester City Team News:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed concerns surrounding the fitness of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, as the Catalan declared that he had a fully fit squad with the exception of Ferran Torres.

Gundogan was substituted against Wolves at the weekend, as Guardiola revealed post-match that the German had been "struggling a lot" with a back problem. However, the injury will not stop the 31 year-old from potentially featuring against Leeds on Tuesday.

City are though set to be without Joao Cancelo in midweek, after the full-back was handed a one-match suspension after accumulating his fifth yellow card of the season in the win over Wolves.

Leeds United Team News

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he will still be without six first-team players for Leeds' trip down the M62 on Tuesday evening.

The most notable absentees from the Whites squad will be striker Patrick Bamford and midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Bielsa will also be without Rodrigo, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Robin Koch for the match against Manchester City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra