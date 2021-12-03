Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Latest on Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker, Adam Masina and Complete Team and Injury News Ahead of Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

    Pep Guardiola is set to welcome back five first-team players, including Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, when Manchester City travel to Vicarage Road to play Watford on Saturday evening
    Author:

    City will look to put even more pressure on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday, as they seek to win their fifth straight top-flight match and seventh across all competitions. 

    The Blues made it a hat-trick of 2-1 wins on Wednesday night, as Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva both scored during a hard-fought win over Aston Villa in Birmingham. 

    Pep Guardiola's side will also soon fly to Germany to conclude their Champions League Group Stage campaign, but must first overcome a Watford team which beat Manchester United 4-1 last month. 

    City have won their last three games against the Hornets by an outstanding aggregate scoreline of 18-0, with an 8-0 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium in September 2019 being the highlight of the meetings. 

    Ahead of Saturday's 32nd meeting between the two clubs, here is all the latest team news and injury news surrounding both sides!

    Watford Team News

    Adam Masina was forced off early in Watford's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in midweek, as the Moroccan full-back becomes the latest member of Claudio Ranieri's squad to be sidelined. 

    The Italian coach is also set to be without up to eight players, including goalkeeper Ben Foster, Ismailia Sarr, Francisco Sierralta and Nicholas Nkoulou

    Read More

    Manchester City Team News

    Pep Guardiola's injury "emergency" has thankfully ended, with five players set to be welcomed back to the matchday squad for this weekend. 

    Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, who had been absent since the conclusion of the recent international break, were both named as substitutes at Villa Park, with the latter making an appearance during the closing stages of the match. 

    Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones were all absent for Manchester City's win over Villa, but all three are now fit and back in contention to feature on Saturday evening. 

    Also in contention to play is Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian having returned to training following his positive COVID-19 test midway through November. 

    Aymeric Laporte will also be back available this weekend, after serving a one match suspension for the clash with Aston Villa, due to an accumulation of yellow cards. 

    The only Manchester City player currently unavailable according to Pep Guardiola is Ferran Torres, with the Spaniard continuing to recover from a foot injury. 

    imago1007679610h
