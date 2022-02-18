The Latest On Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer Ahead of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte have both provided updates on the fitness of their respective squads, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs are one of only two teams to have beaten Manchester City so far in the Premier League this season, with Heung-Min Son scoring a 55th minute winner to inflict an opening day defeat for Pep Guardiola's side in August.

However, the North London club now find themselves battling to secure European football next season, as Antonio Conte's team look to avoid losing their fourth successive match this weekend.

Wolves stunned Spurs with two early goals last Sunday, while City consolidated a 4-0 win over Norwich last weekend with a remarkable 5-0 win against Sporting CP in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Blues' attention quickly returns to the Premier League, with Manchester City still just nine points clear of Liverpool, who have played one game less than Guardiola's side.

Spurs, who have won three of the last five matches in all competitions against City, currently find themselves in eighth place - seven points behind fourth placed Manchester United.

Ahead of a crucial game at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday evening, both Guardiola and Conte have provided an update on the fitness of their squads, with the Catalan sweating on the fitness of summer signing Jack Grealish.

Manchester City Team News

Jack Grealish, who made his Premier League debut for the Blues against Spurs back in August, is a doubt for Saturday's game, according to Pep Guardiola.

Speaking on Friday, the Catalan manager said, "I'm not a doctor! The shin seems much less than he had last season but I don't know, I didn't talk to the doctor. We will see, but I think he will not be for tomorrow, but hopefully the next weeks."

The Athletic report that Gabriel Jesus is set to return to first-team training next week, ruling him out of this weekend's match against Spurs.

Cole Palmer is also expected to remain unavailable due to injury.

Pep Guardiola didn’t mention any further injury concerns ahead of the weekend during his press conference on Friday, but said, "We'll see how they are," ahead of Saturday’s match.

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Antonio Conte is set to welcome back Eric Dier for Saturday's game against Manchester City, however the North London club will remain without both Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp.

