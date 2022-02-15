The Latest on Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Pedro Goncalves Ahead of Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City (Champions League)

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are set to resume their Champions League campaign in Portugal as they face Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of the Round of 16 tie on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions will be looking to carry their rich vein of league form into Europe as they try and go one step further in the Champions League this season after suffering a gut-wrenching defeat against Chelsea in the final last season in May.

Manchester City have however made a solid start to the tournament this season after seeing off Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge and emerging as group-winners to set a solid foundation for themselves in what could be a successful European campaign for the Sky Blues at last.

Sporting, who have avoided defeat in each of their last five games across all competitions, can cause a huge upset should they get the better of the runaway Premier League leaders over two legs, with the return tie set to be held at the Etihad Stadium in three weeks' time.

Ahead of the first-leg of the Round of 16 tie, Pep Guardiola and Rúben Amorim have both provided an update on the personnel available for their respective sides for the upcoming clash at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon Team News

Sporting will be hopeful that in-form forward Pedro Gonçalves will be able to prove his fitness in time after recovering from a muscle injury and start against Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Monday that Jack Grealish will not be travelling with the squad to Portugal after suffering a shin injury in training ahead of his side's 4-0 win over Norwich City at the weekend.

Cole Palmer and Gabriel Jesus also remain out of contention, which has seen academy stars such Kayky, Liam Delap, Romeo Lavia and James McAtee included in the matchday squad against Sporting.

"He (Grealish) is better but tomorrow, (he) is not available alongside Cole Palmer and Gabriel (Jesus)," said Guardiola ahead of the trip to Lisbon.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra