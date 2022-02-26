The Latest on Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Demari Gray Ahead of Everton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard have both provided an update on the fitness of their respective sides, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Goodison Park.

The result of Saturday’s meeting on Merseyside is likely to have a huge effect at both ends of the Premier League table, as Manchester City look extend their lead at the top and Everton look to edge closer to survival.

Pep Guardiola's side suffered a last-minute defeat to Tottenham last weekend, as Harry Kane's header inflected a first league defeat since October, leaving the Blues just three points clear at the top of the table.

Everton meanwhile are just two points above the relegation zone, with Frank Lampard's team having won just one of their last five matches.

City have a phenomenal recent record against the Toffees, with the reigning Premier League Champions having won the last nine consecutive matches between the two North-West sides.

Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva all scored during a 3-0 win over Everton in November, while Sergio Aguero poignantly scored twice in a 5-0 victory back in May.

Pep Guardiola has been without summer signing Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer and goalkeeper Zack Steffen in recent weeks, and ahead of Saturday's visit to Goodison Park, both the City boss and Everton manager Frank Lampard have provided an update on their respective squads.

Everton Team News

Frank Lampard remains without Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey due to injury, but could be able to call upon Demari Gray and Abdoulaye Doucouré, after the pair returned to training for the Toffees.

IMAGO / PA Images Everton's Yerry Mina in FA Cup action IMAGO / Action Plus Everton's Bed Godfrey in Premier League action

Manchester City Team News

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are both available for selection on Saturday, with the pair having returned to training following an absence due to injury.

Jesus hasn’t started for the Blues since the FA Cup win over Swindon in January, though the Brazilian has an impressive record against Everton, with eight goals in nine appearances.

The Blues will also have Kyle Walker available for selection, after City Xtra reported that despite the right-back's absence from first-team training on Tuesday, the England full-back is fully-fit ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton.

Simon Bajkowski also reported on Thursday, that despite the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Oleksandr Zinchenko has trained with the Manchester City squad and has been involved in pre-match preparations.

IMAGO / PA Images Gabriel Jesus at Goodison Park for Manchester City IMAGO / Karina Hessland Oleksandr Zinchenko in Champions League action against RB Leipzig IMAGO / Sportimage Jack Grealish celebrates with Gabriel Jesus IMAGO / PA Images Kyle Walker pre-match before Manchester City vs Tottenham

