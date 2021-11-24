The Latest on Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs PSG (Champions League)

Manchester City face a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side at the Etihad Stadium on matchday five of the Champions League group stage, and here’s all the team news for both sides.

Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to take revenge for their 2-0 loss against Mauricio Pochettino’s side back in September.

This heavyweight Group A clash provided electric entertainment last time around, and football fans all around the world will be hoping for a similar display when some of the best players in world football go head-to-head for three crucial points.

Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi scored for the French outfit at the Parc des Princes. However, the English champions were thought to be the better side, with their finishing ultimately letting them down, once again, in a crucial fixture.

Despite the fact that Pep Guardiola’s men won their recent Premier League fixture against Everton, the Citizens will be heading into this fixture with cautious optimism with some key players out of contention.

Mauricio Pochettino’s blockbuster squad is currently second in Group A with two wins and two draws so far. The Parisians will be under pressure to deliver on Wednesday night, with qualification to the knock-out stage yet to be secured.

The French side are having a solid domestic season so far, winning 12 of their last 14 league games with an 11 point lead at the top.

Ahead of the clash at the Etihad Stadium, here is all the team news for both sides!

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola confirmed the unavailability of midfield kingpin Kevin De Bruyne in a press conference last Friday. The Belgian returned a positive COVID-19 test while on international duty, and is required to quarantine for 10 days.

Ferran Torres, who suffered a fracture to his foot back in October, is still far away from match fitness, but has provided a boost to Pep Guardiola’s squad after stepping up his rehabilitation program.

Jack Grealish, who withdrew from Gareth Southgate’s England squad after picking up an injury, did not feature at the weekend and is still a doubt for this fixture. Grealish was not spotted during the open training session on Tuesday evening too.

Meanwhile, Manchester City received a healthy boost after Phil Foden regained match fitness just in time for the game against Everton on Sunday. The 21-year-old picked up a knock while on England duty, but completed an hour against the Toffees.

Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Mauricio Pochettino received a mammoth boost, with PSG’s defensive addition Sergio Ramos being declared fit to play for the first time since the Spaniard’s arrival. Ramos was added to PSG’s traveling squad and could feature against Manchester City.

However, the French club will be without Julian Draxler. The German was forced to pull out of the Germany squad in the recent international break, as he faces four to five weeks out of action due to a muscle injury.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also a major doubt for Wednesday’s fixture with the Italian being unavailable at the weekend due to a gastroenteritis problem. It is thought that the shot-stopper will be eased back into match action and remains a doubt.

Rafinha will also be unavailable as he is yet to get back to match fitness following a hip injury.

As per the reporting of Loïc Tanzi at RMC Sport ahead of the game, Marco Verratti sustained an injury during PSG training on Tuesday night, and it now 'seems complicated' to see the midfielder feature. Georginio Wijnaldum did not complete training as well.

Kylian Mbappe played a bit-part role in training sessions leading up to the clash at the Etihad due to illness. However, the problem is not thought to be serious, and the Frenchman should be fit to feature.

Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are both primed to start against the English champions alongside the centre-back pairing of Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe. Midfield remains a mystery given the latest developments in the PSG camp.

The lethal Lionel Messi is expected to start in attack for the French club, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe making up a blockbuster trio.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra