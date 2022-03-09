The Latest on Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake Ahead of Manchester City vs Sporting CP (UEFA Champions League)

Manchester City will have just 14 senior players available for Wednesday's Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon, according to Pep Guardiola, with four defenders unavailable for the match.

Manchester City, who battered rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, are preparing to welcome Sporting CP to the home of the English top-flight on Wednesday night.

City will take a 5-0 aggregate lead into the second-leg tie, after a commanding victory in the Portuguese capital last month, courtesy of goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling.

The Blues' five-goal cushion may lead to Pep Guardiola resting a number of key first-team players for Wednesday's return leg, with a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League scheduled for Monday.

Guardiola was without centre-back duo Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake for Sunday's win in the Manchester derby, while Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were both unused substitutes.

Ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Sporting CP, here is all the latest team news regarding both sides.

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola, speaking during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, revealed that he will have just 14 senior players available for Wednesday's game against Sporting CP, with a fitness crisis unfolding in defence.

IMAGO / Action Plus Ruben Dias remains sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury versus Peterborough in the FA Cup last week, ruling the Portuguese defender out for at least a month. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Pep Guardiola will also be without Nathan Ake, who was also substituted at half-time against Peterborough due to injury. IMAGO / Sportimage Kyle Walker remains suspended after being handed a three match ban for his petulant kick against RB Leipzig during the Group Stages. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Joao Cancelo will be also be unavailable for City, with Guardiola revealing on Tuesday that the full-back is out due to illness. IMAGO / PA Images

Kevin De Bruyne is fit despite being substituted against Manchester United at the weekend, although the Belgian is unlikely to feature due to being one yellow card away from a suspension.

Sporting CP Team News

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire IMAGO / NurPhoto IMAGO / NurPhoto Sporting CP announced on their website that Pedro Gonçalves, João Palhinha and Daniel Bragança were all absent from training on Sunday, following the Portuguese sides victory at the weekend.

The Portuguese outfit are expected to take part in an open training session upon their arrival in England, ahead of Wednesday's second-leg tie.

