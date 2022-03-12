Skip to main content

The Latest on Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake and James McArthur Ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Patrick Vieira will both be without key players in their respective matchday squads for Monday night's Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Patrick Vieira, who played for Manchester City and managed New York City - the City Football Group-owned MLS side, is looking to inflict a second defeat on the Premier League champions this season, after guiding the Eagles to an impressive 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium back in October.

Manchester City have lost just once in the Premier League since that defeat, with the Blues currently locked in title battle with Liverpool at the top of the table, as Pep Guardiola’s side bid to successfully defend their English top-flight crown for a second time under the Catalan coach.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice in the 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, as Manchester City wrapped up their 31st win of the campaign in phenomenal fashion.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run to three Premier League matches with a 2-0 win over European chasing Wolves at Molinuex, and like Manchester City, remain in the FA Cup with a quarter-final tie at home Everton next weekend.

Pep Guardiola had just 14 first-team players available for Wednesday’s draw with Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16 second-leg, and both the Catalan and French manager Patrick Vieira, are set to be without key players for Monday’s Premier League tie at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace Team News

The Eagles will be without Scotland midfielder James McArthur and defender Nathan Ferguson due to injury on Monday, Vieira confirmed on Thursday.

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola is sweating on the availability of defensive duo Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake, with the pair having missed Wednesday’s mundane Champions League draw due to illness and injury respectively.

Ruben Dias remains sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury against Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round, with the Portuguese centre-back now set to spend at least a month on the treatment table.

Kyle Walker is set to return to the Manchester City team after missing Wednesday’s Champions League match through suspension, while Kevin De Bruyne is also fit, despite having to be substituted against Manchester United due to a possible injury last weekend.

Cole Palmer, who was omitted from Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League squad list in midweek, is also set to remain unavailable due to injury. 

