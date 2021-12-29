The Latest On Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones and the Complete Team News Ahead of Brentford vs Man City (Premier League)

Brentford and Manchester City are preparing to embark on their final match in all competitions for 2021, as they go head to head in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The current league leaders head into the clash in London in fine form, having won all of their last nine games in the Premier League, and are seeking another victory to head into 2022 as firm favourites to reclaim the top-flight crown once again.

Brentford on the other hand, have experienced a relatively mixed bag of results across their last six games in all competitions, having secured two wins, one draw, and three defeats - including a Carabao Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Chelsea.

Nevertheless, their debut season in the Premier League under Thomas Frank has impressed many, and such has been their success so far this season that some are already writing them out of any possible relegation battle.

Ahead of the game, and amid rising Covid-19 cases across the division, here is a comprehensive round-up of all the team news going into Wednesday night's game:

Brentford Team News

Thomas Frank is having to contend with a rather extensive list of injuries and doubtful stars for the clash against the reigning Premier League champions, as well as a suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards for one player.

The following nine names are all either ruled out or doubtful for the hosts:

Kris Ajer

Rico Henry

David Raya Martin

Mathias Jorgensen

Charlie Goode

Vitaly Janelt

Julian Jeanvier

Bryan Mbeumo

Joshua Dasilva

As for Christian Norgaard, he is suspended for the match against Manchester City, after picking up a 5th yellow card of the season against Brighton at the weekend.

Manchester City Team News

As for the visitors on Wednesday night, there have been plenty of scares and speculation surrounding the fitness and availability of some of their stars, with very little clarity provided on various situations as of yet.

John Stones, Rodrigo, and Kyle Walker all missed the weekend's 6-3 win over Leicester City with either a lack of match fitness or an injury - in the case of the former, and none of the trio have been spotted in any released media from the club on social or on their website in the run-up to this game.

Speaking on the absence of Walker and Stones, Pep Guardiola has said, "Of course, we are all sad for the tragedy of Kyle (Walker’s) close friend passing away, but right now he cannot be with us because he is not fit and this is all I can say. John Stones was injured (for the Leicester game)."

Manchester City were forced into clarifying the situation of Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko too, with the club confirming that both players are available for the trip to Brentford - despite not being spotted in a training session on Monday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra