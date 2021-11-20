Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    The Latest on Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs Everton (Premier League)

    Pep Guardiola and Rafa Benitez will both be without a number of key players when Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
    City, who moved to second in the Premier League table following a 2-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month, face an Everton side who are winless in their last five matches. 

    Pep Guardiola's side are just three points off the top of the table, while the Toffees come into this weekend's match in 11th place - having not won in the Premier League since September. 

    The Blues, who face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night, have four matches between Sunday and the 1st of December, as they look to up the ante in their latest Premier League title defence. 

    Manchester City have won their last eight matches in all competitions against the Merseyside club, having thrashed Everton 5-0 on the last day of the 2020/21 season back in May. 

    Ahead of a return to Premier League action for both clubs on Sunday afternoon, here is the latest team news from both the Manchester City and Everton camps, including the latest surrounding the likes of Jack Grealish and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. 

    Manchester City Team News

    Pep Guardiola will be without a number of key Manchester City players for Sunday's meeting with Everton, with the Catalan having provided an update on the conditions of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne during Friday's press conference. 

    Kevin De Bruyne will miss matches against Everton, Paris Saint Germain, and potentially West Ham United next weekend, after testing positive for COVID-19. 

    The 30-year-old, who featured in Belgium's 1-1 draw with Wales on Tuesday night, is currently self-isolating after a positive test on Wednesday. 

    Read More

    Pep Guardiola also casted doubt on the availability of Jack Grealish, who returned early from international duty with England due to an injury. 

    When asked about the condition of Manchester City's summer signing, the Catalan said that Grealish was "getting better," but he doesn't think the £100 million man will be available for Sunday's game with Everton. 

    The City manager also revealed that Phil Foden returned from England duty with "a knock and a problem in his leg," and when asked whether the 21-year-old will feature at the weekend, Pep Guardiola replied, "We will see." 

    Ferran Torres also remains unavailable for the Blues, as the Spaniard continues his recovery from a broken foot. 

    Everton Team News

    Everton will also be without four first-team stars when they visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the most notable absence being star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

    The Everton forward will miss the clash at the Etihad through an injury which will reportedly see him sidelined for "at least two or three weeks," according to manager Rafa Benitez. 

    Benitez also revealed that the Toffees would be without Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Andre Gomes for their meeting with the reigning Premier League Champions.  

