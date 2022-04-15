The Latest on Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Diogo Jota Ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is sweating on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, ahead of Saturday afternoon's Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City and Liverpool are preparing to do battle once again, after a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday, which has left the Blues just one point clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Both sides were also involved in enthralling Champions League Quarter-Finals in midweek, with Manchester City having overcome an aggressive Atletico Madrid side in Spain, while Liverpool reached the final four through an entertaining 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield.

Kevin De Bruyne, who opened the scoring with his deflected effort at the weekend, saw his first-leg goal against Atletico Madrid prove the difference, as Manchester City reached the Champions League Semi-Finals for a second successive season.

City and Liverpool haven't met in the FA Cup since 2003, with the Blues' hopes of winning the treble, and the Reds' hopes of an unprecedented quadruple, on the line at Wembley this Saturday.

Pep Guardiola is facing a potential selection headache ahead of Saturday afternoon, after both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were forced off with injuries against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the victory in the Spanish capital, which was marred by ugly clashes between the two sets of players, Pep Guardiola said, "We are in big trouble. We can't forget we played three days ago, travelled, come here (to Spain), have a lot of injuries now, and I don't know what will happen in the next weeks."

Ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium, here is all the latest team regarding both Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City Team News IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola refused to rule out both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker from Saturday's FA Cup Semi-Final, with the Catalan boss providing a relatively promising update on the fitness of the pair, despite their absence from Friday's training session. In a report on Thursday night, the Mail's Jack Gaughan stated that the Belgian midfielder's problem is thought to be an 'impact injury' rather than muscular, and Pep Guardiola confirmed this news, as the City boss revealed that "it is stitches in his calf," as opposed to a muscular problem. IMAGO / Pressinphoto Kyle Walker was spotted leaving Madrid with a medical boot on his injured ankle, and the Manchester City boss provided a detailed update on the condition of the England right-back, ahead of Saturday's match. "He had a big twist but it is getting better. In football these kind of things happen but we will adapt and adjust," said the City manager. Pep Guardiola also said a final decision on Ruben Dias would be made ahead of the FA Cup semi-final, with the Portuguese centre-back having returned to full and regular training early this week. Manchester City face Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night, before welcoming Watford to the Etihad Stadium prior to the Champions League semi-final first-leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday 26th April. Liverpool Team News While Jurgen Klopp is expected to have a fully-fit squad against Manchester City this weekend, the German coach did allude to a problem for forward Diogo Jota - who scored at the Etihad Stadium last weekend. Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp said of Jota, "Diogo has a slight knock but there is a good chance he will be all right (for Manchester City) - but we need to have a closer look tomorrow (Friday)."

