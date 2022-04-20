The Latest on Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Yves Bissouma Ahead of Manchester City vs Brighton (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter are both set to be without key players for Wednesday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City come up against a buoyant Brighton.

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Wednesday night, looking to bounce back from Saturday's dismal display at Wembley Stadium, where the Sky Blues were dumped out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stages for a third successive season.

Despite a spirted second-half display, during which both Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva scored, City were unable to make amends for a lacklustre first-half, as Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead.

Guardiola's side, who were unable to quell Liverpool's hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple, now find themselves looking to secure both the Premier League and Champions League.

City return to Premier League action in midweek, with a rejuvenated Brighton side, who have never beaten Manchester City away from home, travelling to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Graham Potter's side, who lost 4-1 to the Blues at the AMEX in October, are looking to win three successive Premier League matches, after surprise victories away to both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Leandro Trossard handed Brighton a late 1-0 win over Spurs on Saturday, with the Seagulls unlikely victories in North London having shaken up the race for a top four finish.

Manchester City haven't played in the Premier League since a 2-2 draw to Liverpool, and face three consecutive home matches, with La Liga leaders Real Madrid visiting the Etihad in the Champions League, after fixtures against Brighton and Watford.

Ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, here is all the latest team regarding both Manchester City and Brighton.

Manchester City Team News Kyle Walker was not named in the matchday squad for City on Saturday, and remained in a protective boot at Wembley Stadium, after being forced off against Atletico Madrid due to an ankle injury last week. The England right-back will miss Wednesday's match against the Seagulls, with Pep Guardiola unable to provide a timeframe on the defenders recovery. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, despite being named as substitutes at Wembley on Saturday, were both struggling with injuries, according to Pep Guardiola. De Bruyne required stitches due to an injury sustained in midweek, while in the aftermath of the FA Cup loss, Guardiola revealed that Gundogan was suffering from a knee problem. However, both players could feature in midweek, after Guardiola provided a positive update on the fitness of the midfield duo. "Kyle (Walker), no. The other ones are better," replied the City manager to a question surrounding the fitness of his squad on Tuesday. Brighton Team News Brighton defender Shane Duffy looks set to miss the midweek trip to the Premier League Champions due to a thigh problem, while Jakub Moder remains sidelined due to a longterm injury. Adam Lallana featured from the bench at Spurs on Saturday, and Graham Potter is expected to have both Adam Webster and the former Liverpool player available for selection on Wednesday.

Brighton's Yves Bissouma will miss Wednesday's match at the Etihad due to suspension, after the 25 year-old picked up his tenth booking of the season against Tottenham at the weekend, ruling him out of the Seagulls' next two matches.

