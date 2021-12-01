Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    The Latest on Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Danny Ings and Both Team News Ahead of Aston Villa vs Man City (Premier League)

    Pep Guardiola is expected to remain without a number of key players, including Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres, when Manchester City travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Wednesday night.
    City, who are unbeaten in their last eleven matches against Villa in all competitions, are looking to kickstart a busy month of Premier League football with a victory against Steven Gerrard's new side. 

    Gerrard, who quit Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers during the international break to replace Dean Smith, has won his opening two matches as a Premier League manager - beating Brighton and Crystal Palace. 

    Meanwhile, Manchester City have won their first three matches since returning from the international break, beating Everton, PSG and West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. 

    Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho helped City to a 2-1 win over top four chasing West Ham, as the Blues closed the gap to league leaders Chelsea to just one point. 

    On Wednesday night, City will look to win their 10th game of the league campaign, and extend their winning run over Villa to eight matches. 

    If Manchester City are to inflict Steven Gerrard's first defeat as Villa manager, then they will likely be without a number of key players, including Jack Grealish - who is a major doubt for what would have been his first match against Villa since leaving the club for £100 million in the summer. 

    Ahead of this midweek Premier League clash, here is all the team news for both sides!

    Aston Villa Team News

    Steven Gerrard's biggest absentee for the match will be striker Danny Ings, who is said to be struggling with problems from a previous injury.

    David Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore are also ruled out for Villa, as they look to try and beat the Blues for the first time since 2013. 

    Manchester City Team News

    On Tuesday, Pep Guardiola revealed that although Kevin De Bruyne was yet to return to training after testing positive for Covid-19, the Belgian was out of self-isolation after returning a negative PCR test.

    Another positive was the health of John Stones, who Pep Guardiola said was "feeling better", after the Englishman suffered from a fever late last week. 

    Stones is also in contention to start at Villa Park, after Aymeric Laporte picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against West Ham, meaning he is suspended for Wednesday's game. 

    The Manchester City boss also announced that Phil Foden and Jack Grealish had returned to first-team training, although it is not known if the England duo will be fit enough to play any part in the match against Villa. 

    Speaking about the possibility of the pair featuring at Villa Park, Guardiola said, "Phil and Jack are in the same situation, maybe tomorrow can play but not a lot."

    The Latest on Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Danny Ings and Both Team News Ahead of Aston Villa vs Man City (Premier League)

