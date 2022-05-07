The Latest on Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Callum Wilson Ahead of Manchester City vs Newcastle (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola will have Kevin De Bruyne available when Manchester City look to bounce back from Wednesday's agonising Champions League exit with a vital win over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Premier League title has become Manchester City's only hope of lifting silverware this season, as a shock Real Madrid comeback stunned the Blues in the Champions League Semi-Finals on Wednesday.

A goal from Riyad Mahrez had look set to seal the Blues' place in a second successive Champions League Final, however Rodrygo and Karim Benzema inspired another Real Madrid comeback, as the newly crowned La Liga Champions beat the current Premier League leaders.

Guardiola must now prepare his side for their final four matches of the campaign, with the first of these at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, where a rejuvenated Newcastle side are the visitors.

The Magpies saw their impressive recent winning run ended by Liverpool at St James' Park last week, though Eddie Howe's side have suffered five consecutive losses to City - the most recent result being in December, when the Champions won 4-0.

Manchester City beat an inspired Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road last weekend, with two crucial set-piece goals from Rodri and Nathan Ake.

The Blues also welcomed Kyle Walker back to the starting eleven at the Santiago Bernabéu, though despite a valiant performance, the right-back was forced off with injury in the 72nd minute.

John Stones didn't feature in Spain, and having been forced into extra-time, numerous fitness concerns are expected to exist within the Manchester City squad ahead of the weekend.

As Manchester City look to bounce back from Wednesday's disappointment, here is all the latest team news ahead of Newcastle's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City Team News Kyle Walker was forced off following an awkward landing during the second-half on Wednesday, and despite a stunning individual performance, it is unlikely that the Englishman will be fit enough to feature on Sunday. Pep Guardiola has however confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will be available for selection this weekend, with the Catalan revealing that the Belgian was substituted for tactical reasons on Wednesday night. John Stones remained sidelined for Wednesday's defeat, and no time-frame currently exists on the Manchester City centre-back's recovery. There are also concerns surrounding the fitness of Aymeric Laporte, who was reportedly struggling throughout extra-time at the Santiago Bernabéu in midweek. Newcastle United Team News Kieran Trippier could feature against Manchester City on Sunday, after the former Atletico Madrid full-back returned to training following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Speaking on Friday about the Englishman's availability, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said, "Kieran is slightly behind Callum (Wilson) in that he hasn't trained every day but when he has trained, he's done very well. We'll make a late decision on him." Newcastle United are also set to welcome back striker Callum Wilson from injury according to manager Eddie Howe, with the Magpies forward potentially in-line to feature at the Etihad this weekend. "He looks in a good place and there's a good chance he'll be involved on Sunday," the Newcastle boss told the media on Friday.

Eddie Howe is though sweating on the availability of Fabian Schar, who suffered a foot injury against Liverpool last Saturday, and is yet to train with the Magpies this week.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube