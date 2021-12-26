The Latest On Kyle Walker, Jamie Vardy and The Complete Team News Ahead Of Man City vs Leicester (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Brendan Rodgers have both provided updates on the fitness of their squads, ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

City are coming into this tie off the back of a 4-0 win against Newcastle United, making it eight wins in a row for the Premier League champions.

With title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea dropping points the previous weekend, Pep Guardiola’s men extended their lead to three points at the top of the table.

Squaring up against Leicester after a slender 1-0 victory at the King Power in September, City now play hosts at the Etihad - where they have only been beaten once in nine matches this campaign.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have had a poor away record so far season, gaining four points from a possible 27 as the visiting side. Coming into the fixture after a defeat to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, the Foxes will have redemption on their minds.

With the postponement of their previous two league fixtures against Tottenham and Everton, a sublime Manchester City outfit will prove to be a stern test for the currently 9th placed side.

This fixture has proven to be relatively even in the past five games, with City emerging victorious in three and Leicester winning the remaining two.

Ahead of the Boxing Day contest on Sunday, here is the latest team news surrounding both sides!

Manchester City Team News

In the pre-match press-conference on Thursday, Pep Guardiola gave a general assessment on Manchester City’s team news by stating that training would resume the same day after two consecutive days off last week.

However, the Catalan emphasised that a final verdict on his players' availability could only be given after several rounds of COVID-19 tests to discover if there would be any sudden absentees from the contest.

Kyle Walker has been excluded from matchday squads against Wolves and Newcastle, with Pep Guardiola confirming that the 31-year was “not fit”.

Ferran Torres’ foot-injury keeps him out yet again, with his move to Barcelona all but confirmed.

Otherwise, Manchester City have a fully-fit squad for Sunday’s contest.

Leicester City Team News

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Harvey Barnes (illness) and Jonny Evans (hamstring) are not in contention to face Manchester City.

Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu were taken off due to injuries against Liverpool and their involvement looks highly unlikely on Boxing Day.

With Timothy Castagne’s recent return to training from suspected illness, his availability remains up in the air, and the same is the case for talisman Jamie Vardy - who was feeling a tight hamstring in the mid-week cup tie.

James Justin suffered an anterior crucial ligament injury in February 2021 and is yet to fully recover from a long-term layoff. Wesley Fofana’s leg break deems him unavailable, as he has been all season.

