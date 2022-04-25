The Latest on Kyle Walker, John Stones and David Alaba Ahead of Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final)

The latest team news from the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Manchester City will be looking to take one step closer to what could be their second Champions League final appearance in a row when they welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium off the back of a convincing thrashing of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's men are locked into an intense title race with Liverpool, who freed them from any further cup obligations with a 3-2 victory over the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley a few weeks ago, though City remain one point clear of Jurgen Klopp's men in the table.

Real Madrid took a major step towards the La Liga title with a 3-1 win against Osasuna last week, though David Alaba was forced off with a thigh issue ahead of his side's visit to Manchester this week.

With City themselves sweating on the fitness of Kyle Walker and John Stones, here is the complete team news from the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final clash at the Etihad Stadium-

Manchester City Team News

IMAGO / Action Plus Kyle Walker hasn't featured for the Premier League champions since the full-back came off injured in City's enthralling draw away at Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final second-leg. The England international was excluded from the matchday squad against Watford at the weekend and Pep Guardiola said after his side's win that it remained to be seen whether Walker would be able to recover in time to face Real Madrid. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon, the Manchester City boss confirmed that Walker will be further assessed ahead of a decision on whether the 31-year-old can make the cut. This will also be the case for John Stones, who suffered a hamstring injury in City's 3-0 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium last week and was missing from the squad against Watford subsequently. IMAGO / Action Plus Guardiola said: "They didn’t train in the last 10 days for Kyle (Walker), and John (Stones) - since Brighton. We have a training session today and (we will) see how they players are. Tonight, tomorrow, decide the line up. "I wait for the training session to see how they feel. I'm sure players will play in positions they aren't used but they will do their best."

Real Madrid Team News

Eder Militao will be back for the 13-time Champions League winners after serving a ban in Real Madrid's 3-2 defeat in the return leg of their quarter-final tie against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba was taken off with a thigh issue against Osasuna last week, with the Austrian restricted to indoor work in training on Saturday ahead of the semi-final clash.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz have all missed out from the matchday squad, though David Alaba has been deemed fit to feature against Manchester City, as have Casemiro and Ferland Mendy.

