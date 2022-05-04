The Latest on Kyle Walker, John Stones and David Alaba Ahead of Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg)

Manchester City and Real Madrid are both set to be missing key defenders for Wednesday's Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Manchester City's thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday means that Pep Guardiola's side take a one goal advantage to the Spanish capital for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The Blues successfully defended their one goal lead against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, and will be hoping to do the same on Wednesday night, when they face the newly crowned La Liga Champions at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all scored for City in the first-leg, though Karim Benzema's late penalty will have given Carlo Ancelotti's side hope ahead of the return fixture.

City, who have won their last three matches against Real Madrid - including at the Bernabéu in 2020 - are looking to reach the Champions League Semi-Final for a second successive season.

Both City and Real Madrid scored four goals at the weekend, with the Sky Blues thrashing beating Leeds at Elland Road, and Los blancos beating Espanyol 4-0 to secure another La Liga title.

Ahead of the Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, here is all the latest team news regarding both Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Manchester City Team News Kyle Walker hasn't featured since Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in Spain last month, though the right-back is in contention to feature on Wednesday, after being pictured returning to training on Tuesday morning. Fernandinho replaced John Stones midway through the first-half in the first-leg, and Wednesday's trip to Real Madrid will come too soon for the England defender, who remains sidelined. Nathan Ake limped off at Elland Road on Saturday, but the Dutch defender - who scored at the weekend - is set to be fit for Wednesday's showdown in Spain. Pep Guardiola will also have Joao Cancelo available for selection on Wednesday, with the Portuguese full-back retuning from a suspension, which ruled him out of the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week. Real Madrid Team News Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Real Madrid will be without David Alaba on Wednesday night, as the Austrian defender recovers from a reported abductor injury.

Both Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have previously played in the Premier League, but neither the Belgian or Welshman look likely to feature against the reigning English top-flight champions on Wednesday evening due to respective injuries.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube