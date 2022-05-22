Skip to main content

The Latest on Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ezri Konsa Ahead of Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's men have their fate in their own hands this weekend, as they stand on top of the Premier League table with one last bridge to cross, as they face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium to retain the 2021/22 Premier League title.

Manchester City could only take away one point from their encounter against West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend, but remain firmly in pole position to defend their Premier League crown for a second consecutive season.

After going two goals down in the first-half, a Jack Grealish inspired comeback helped City make it 2-2 at full time, keeping themselves one point ahead of Liverpool after their title rivals secured all three points against Southampton in midweek.

It all boils down to the final game of the season at home for Manchester City, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and 90 minutes between them and their sixth Premier League title.

Ahead of Manchester City's title decider on Sunday afternoon, here is all the latest team news regarding both Aston Villa and the defending champions.

Manchester City Team News

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pep Guardiola was handed a significant fitness boost on Thursday as both Kyle Walker and John Stones returned to training ahead of the game on Sunday.

imago1011224623h

The Manchester City manager, in his final pre-match press conference of the season, said that a final assessment on the availability of the two will be made before the game on Sunday, before he laid some well-deserved praise on the club's medical staff who have played a massive role this season in helping City get where they currently are.

Manchester City were left with a severely depleted defence due to the two English defenders, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias being unavailable for the last few fixtures. Ake was also seen training with the squad and should be available, however the dependable Portuguese centre back is definitely ruled out.

imago1011898121h

Makeshift centre back and Manchester City's departing veteran Fernandinho deputised in defence alongside Aymeric Laporte in the absence of fully fit centre backs. However, Pep Guardiola could potentially employ the services of both the Englishmen and Nathan Ake, thus providing substantial stability in a fixture of such magnitude.

The rest of the City squad is fully fit and available for the game against the Villains.

Aston Villa Team News

imago1011922693h

Steven Gerrard received a huge setback ahead of Aston Villa's penultimate game, with centre back Ezri Konsa being ruled out for at least four months with a serious knee injury. The 24-year-old defender will certainly miss the game against City and is likely to miss the start of next season.

Calum Chambers looks set to star alongside Tyrone Mings at centre-back in the absence of Ezri Konsa.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who had a small injury scare this week, recovered in time to complete the full 90 minutes against Burnley and will certainly be ready to stand in goal on Sunday.

Aston Villa's Jamaican winger Leon Bailey is most likely to miss out on matchday action due to an ongoing foot injury along with long-term defence absentee Kortney Hause.

Steven Gerrard managed to rest two of his key players namely Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings against Burnley and they will be recharged to create trouble for City’s defence.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Pep vs RMA Away 2
News

"Just Sir Alex Ferguson" - Pep Guardiola References Manchester United Success to Highlight Manchester City's Current Period of Brilliance

By Vayam Lahoti and Freddie Pye2 hours ago
Ferna vs West Ham Away 1
Match Coverage

Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Phil Foden Approach Significant Landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011986279h
News

Pep Guardiola Warns It Could Take Erling Haaland 'Weeks or Months' to Settle Into Manchester City Life

By Harry Siddall12 hours ago
Pep presser cover 2
News

Pep Guardiola Welcomes Manchester United Fans to Support Manchester City on the Streets This Weekend

By Vayam Lahoti and Freddie Pye12 hours ago
imago1011872713h
News

"Oh No Please, Give Me A Break!" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Secret to Finding Desire for SEVENTH Manchester City Season

By Harry Siddall12 hours ago
imago1011455283h
Transfer Rumours

Brighton Hold Marc Cucurella Belief Amid Continued Manchester City Interest

By Srinivas Sadhanand12 hours ago
imago1011469238h (1)
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City Now Hold €20 Million Buy-Back Clause in Spanish International's Contract

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 hours ago
FTSLN0SXEAA7osz
News

Kevin De Bruyne Wins Second Premier League Player of the Season Award

By Harry Siddall20 hours ago