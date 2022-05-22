The Latest on Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ezri Konsa Ahead of Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's men have their fate in their own hands this weekend, as they stand on top of the Premier League table with one last bridge to cross, as they face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium to retain the 2021/22 Premier League title.

Manchester City could only take away one point from their encounter against West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend, but remain firmly in pole position to defend their Premier League crown for a second consecutive season.

After going two goals down in the first-half, a Jack Grealish inspired comeback helped City make it 2-2 at full time, keeping themselves one point ahead of Liverpool after their title rivals secured all three points against Southampton in midweek.

It all boils down to the final game of the season at home for Manchester City, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and 90 minutes between them and their sixth Premier League title.

Ahead of Manchester City's title decider on Sunday afternoon, here is all the latest team news regarding both Aston Villa and the defending champions.

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola was handed a significant fitness boost on Thursday as both Kyle Walker and John Stones returned to training ahead of the game on Sunday.

The Manchester City manager, in his final pre-match press conference of the season, said that a final assessment on the availability of the two will be made before the game on Sunday, before he laid some well-deserved praise on the club's medical staff who have played a massive role this season in helping City get where they currently are. Manchester City were left with a severely depleted defence due to the two English defenders, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias being unavailable for the last few fixtures. Ake was also seen training with the squad and should be available, however the dependable Portuguese centre back is definitely ruled out. IMAGO / Sportimage Makeshift centre back and Manchester City's departing veteran Fernandinho deputised in defence alongside Aymeric Laporte in the absence of fully fit centre backs. However, Pep Guardiola could potentially employ the services of both the Englishmen and Nathan Ake, thus providing substantial stability in a fixture of such magnitude. The rest of the City squad is fully fit and available for the game against the Villains. Aston Villa Team News IMAGO / PA Images Steven Gerrard received a huge setback ahead of Aston Villa's penultimate game, with centre back Ezri Konsa being ruled out for at least four months with a serious knee injury. The 24-year-old defender will certainly miss the game against City and is likely to miss the start of next season.

Calum Chambers looks set to star alongside Tyrone Mings at centre-back in the absence of Ezri Konsa.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who had a small injury scare this week, recovered in time to complete the full 90 minutes against Burnley and will certainly be ready to stand in goal on Sunday.

Aston Villa's Jamaican winger Leon Bailey is most likely to miss out on matchday action due to an ongoing foot injury along with long-term defence absentee Kortney Hause.

Steven Gerrard managed to rest two of his key players namely Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings against Burnley and they will be recharged to create trouble for City’s defence.

