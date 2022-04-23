The Latest on Kyle Walker, John Stones and Nathan Aké Ahead of Manchester City vs Watford (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Roy Hodgson are both set to welcome back players from injury on Saturday when Manchester City face Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

Fresh from a 3-0 victory over Brighton on Wednesday - courtesy of second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva - Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday, against Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

City have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points, while Watford find themselves seven points away from safety, following Burnley's win and Everton's draw in midweek.

The Hornets, who have won just one of their last five Premier League matches, suffered a modest 3-1 defeat to City at Vicarage Road back in December, as Bernardo Silva scored twice after Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 4th minute.

City have not lost to Watford since 1989, and have the opportunity to make it 15 straight victories over the North West London club on Saturday afternoon.

Guardiola suffered numerous defensive injury scares on Wednesday. And with a Champions League semi-final first-leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday, the City boss could be forced into making a number of changes for Saturday's Premier League clash.

As City look to move four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, here is all the latest team news ahead of the visit of Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City Team News Kyle Walker hasn't featured since being forced off against Atletico Madrid with an ankle injury, and the England right-back was pictured in a protective boot at Wembley Stadium last weekend, and missed Wednesday's win over Brighton. However, Pep Guardiola provided a promising update on the full-back, and didn't rule him out of Saturday's match against Watford. "He's getting better, we'll see tomorrow," said the Catalan during his Friday press conference. John Stones and Nathan Ake both had to be substituted on Wednesday due to injury concerns, however, Guardiola has cooled worries that either central defender could be sidelined for a prolonged period of time. "A niggle [Stones]. Little problems, like Nathan [Ake] today we make an assessment, tomorrow we decide," said the City boss. Watford Team News Watford defender William Troost-Ekong could return for Watford this weekend. The Nigerian, who hasn't featured since New Years' Day, is back in contention after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Roy Hodgson has also been able to welcome back Samuel Kalu and Francisco Sierralta to training, ahead of Saturday's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Roy Hodgson confirmed that one absentee from his squad will be Cucho Hernández, who is ruled out of Saturday's meeting with City due to a hamstring injury.

