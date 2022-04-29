Skip to main content

The Latest on Kyle Walker, John Stones and Patrick Bamford Ahead of Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Jesse Marsch are both expected to be without key players for Saturday's Premier League clash at Elland Road, with Manchester City set to remain without both John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Manchester City will look to further boost their hopes of retaining the Premier League title this weekend, as they head to Leeds - who themselves are in desperate need of points, as they fight to avoid relegation. 

Pep Guardiola's side beat Real Madrid 4-3 during an epic encounter on Tuesday night in the Champions League semi-final first-leg, though Karim Benzema's late penalty means all is still to play for at the Santiago Bernabéu next week. 

Manchester City haven't won at Elland Road since Leeds' return to the top-flight, though the Yorkshire based club were thrashed 7-0 by the Blues at the Etihad Stadium last December. 

Despite Jesse Marsch successfully steadying the ship, Leeds remain just five points clear of relegation, and have played one game more than Everton - who currently occupy 18th place. 

Leeds, like Manchester City, are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, having drawn 0-0 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday, while Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Watford 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday. 

Manchester City have scored nine goals in the past week, and six of those have directly involved Gabriel Jesus - with the Brazilian forward having bounced back into form, scoring on five occasions.

Ahead of Manchester City's testing trip to Elland Road on Saturday evening, here is all the latest team news regarding both the Blues and Leeds United.

Manchester City Team News

imago1011600046h

John Stones, who made a surprise start against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, was replaced by Fernandinho midway through the first-half due to injury. 

On Friday, Pep Guardiola revealed that the centre-back's injury would see him sidelined for Saturday's game against Leeds, and make the England international a doubt for Wednesday's trip to Madrid.

imago1011291035h

Kyle Walker hasn't featured for Manchester City since the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid at the start of the month. 

The full-back, who's absence was vividly felt in midweek against Real Madrid, is once again ruled out for the weekend's clash against Leeds, and Pep Guardiola admitted some doubt as to whether the England international defender would be seen again. in action this season.

Leeds United Team News

imago1010628430h

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch revealed on Thursday that his side would be without Crysencio Summerville, with the Dutch winger set to miss the remainder of the  campaign due to injury. 

imago1010689957h

The American manager also suggested that Saturday's game against the Premier League champions will come too soon for striker Patrick Bamford, with Marsch hoping to welcome the Englishman back next week. 

imago1011606887h
Pep x Klopp Cover
imago1011337833h
imago1011606243h
imago1009570358h
Shakhtar 2
imago1011603696h
imago1011600170h
