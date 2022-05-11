The Latest on Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Daniel Podence and More Ahead of Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola will likely have Nathan Ake available in some capacity on Wednesday night, as Manchester City look to take another giant stride towards retaining their Premier League crown.

Manchester City will be looking to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table once again on Wednesday night, as they travel to the West Midlands to take on Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Last time out, the reigning Premier League champions managed to capitalise on Liverpool dropping points through a 1-1 home draw with Tottenham, as Pep Guardiola's men emphatically cruised past Newcastle at home.

Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Phil Foden, Rodri, and a Raheem Sterling brace secured all three points in a 5-0 win for Manchester City - a performance that certainly went a long way to rebuilding confidence following their Champions League semi-final heartbreak.

Just three wins stand between Manchester City and a fourth Premier League title in five years, with the first of those being against Wolves at Molineux, before Pep Guardiola's squad travel to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

After the clash against David Moyes' ever-impressive London outfit, Manchester City will then return to the North-West to gear up for a final day clash against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

But ahead of Wednesday night's all-important tie with Wolves, here is all the important team news and injury information you need to know ahead of the game!

Wolves Team News

It currently remains unknown whether Wolves manager Bruno Lage will be available on the touchline for his side this week, as the coach recently tested positive for Covid-19 and was ruled out of their previous game against Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking ahead of the game on the situation, first-team coach Carlos Cachada said, “The manager’s got no symptoms, he just tests positive. I hope by the end of this day he will do a test and it comes back negative. This is the plan." “He’ll test this afternoon and I hope he comes negative. If he comes positive, tomorrow he will test again to try to be at the match." Cachada continued, “In this moment, those three are testing positive, and I hope we don’t have any more issues, if not, we don’t have bench.” In more positive news however, Wolves could welcome back forward Daniel Podence, who has been sidelined for over a month with a foot issue. Defensive duo Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo will not make another appearance this season. Manchester City Team News IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are expected to continue without three crucial names from their defensive line, with Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, and John Stones all set to miss the remainder of the ongoing season. In more positive news however, Nathan Ake was spotted in first-team training on Tuesday, and is very likely to play some role in Wednesday night's clash against Wolves - however, Pep Guardiola may decide not to risk the defender given the games that continue to be on the horizon. IMAGO / News Images

Speaking on the fitness of Nathan Ake during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola explained, "Today (Nathan Ake) trained. He feels better."

The Manchester City manager continued, “I saw him moving a little bit better but he has a disturbance in the ankle. He will be on the list, when we said we have 13 first team players and a half… the half is Nathan. Hopefully it can become 14 players."

