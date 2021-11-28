The Latest On Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Angelo Ogbonna and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

Manchester City will continue to monitor the fitness of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham, Pep Guardiola has revealed.

The Blues and the Hammers will meet for the 115th time on Sunday, with just three points separating the two teams in the Premier League table.

Manchester City, who occupies second place, beat Everton 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri, and Bernardo Silva.

Pep Guardiola's side were also in Champions League action in midweek, as they brilliantly beat Paris Saint Germain to clinch top spot in their group and qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

West Ham, whose winning run came to end against Wolves on Saturday, were also in European action in midweek, as they beat Rapid Vienna in the Europa League.

City will be seeking revenge when they welcome Moyes' team to the Etihad this weekend, after West Ham ended the Blues' hopes of winning a 5th consecutive Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory last month.

Ahead of this top-four clash on Sunday, here is all the team news for both sides!

Manchester City Team News

The Blues were without four key players for their stunning comeback against PSG in midweek, with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ferran Torres all absent from the squad.

Ferran Torres remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a broken foot, while Kevin De Bruyne is awaiting a negative COVID-19 PCR test, according to the City boss.

On Friday, Guardiola revealed that the Belgian was suffering from mild Coronavirus symptoms, such as tiredness and no taste.

De Bruyne will also remain isolation for "a few more days" according to Guardiola, raising doubts around the midfielder's availability for Wednesday's game against Aston Villa.

The Catalan also revealed that Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were training "much better" despite the English pair having trained individually.

It is not known whether either of the two players will feature on Sunday, with first-team training ahead of the match not taking place until Saturday.

West Ham Team News

Angelo Ogbonna is David Moyes' only absentee due to injury.

The defender is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury which he sustained during West Ham's win over Liverpool before the international break.

