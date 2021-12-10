The Latest On Phil Foden, Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri and the Complete Team News and Injury News Ahead of Man City vs Wolves (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola is expected to have the majority of his first-team squad available for selection, when Manchester City face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

City concluded their Champions League Group Stage campaign with an underwhelming defeat, as RB Leipzig became the first side since Crystal Palace in October to beat the Blues.

The loss came just three days after Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table, as they capitalised on Chelsea's defeat to West Ham, with a superb 3-1 win over Watford.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva were both amongst the goals at Vicarage Road, as City made it five consecutive Premier League victories.

Pep Guardiola's side are preparing for an important week of domestic action, with the first of the three matches coming on Saturday afternoon, when City welcome Wolves to the Etihad Stadium.

The Wanderers, who were beaten by Liverpool last weekend, have won two of the last five meetings against the Blues, but suffered a 4-1 defeat the last time they played at the Etihad in February. Bruno Lage's team have won just one of their last five Premier League games, and are currently eighth in the Premier League table.

Ahead of Saturday lunchtime's clash at the Etihad, here is all the latest team news surrounding both sides!

Manchester City Team News

Phil Foden and Nathan Ake were both substituted due to injuries on Tuesday evening, and Pep Guardiola has announced that the pair will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Wolves.

On Thursday, Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail reported that both are expected to be fit enough to play at the weekend, with City 'confident' of being able to call upon Foden for the game against Wolves, according to the journalist.

City are also set to welcome back Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte to the matchday squad, while Gabriel Jesus could also feature after missing Wednesday's loss to Leipzig due to an injury sustained against Watford.

Wolves Team News

Brazilian full-back Fernando Marcal is set to rejoin Bruno Lage's squad, after the 32 year-old recovered from COVID-19.

Wolves' biggest injury concern is that of left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who went off injured in the closing stages of the loss to Liverpool last Saturday.

Conor Coady also suffered an injury during their defeat last weekend, with the Wolves captain having been struggling with an ankle injury in recent weeks, according to the Wolves manager.

However, Lage announced that both Ait-Nouri and Coady are set to be available for selection for their trip to the Etihad on Saturday.

