The Latest on Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Trevor Chalobah, and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs Chelsea (Premier League)

Both Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have provided updates on the fitness of their respective squads, ahead of Saturday’s top of the table clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola, who will return to the Manchester City dug-out after missing the Blues' 4-1 win over Swindon Town in the FA Cup last Friday due to COVID-19, will be looking to do the double over Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea this weekend.

A second-half Gabriel Jesus strike inflicted a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in September, with Manchester City having the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points with a win this weekend.

The Blues, who have won their last 11 consecutive Premier League matches, are facing a Chelsea side who have won just one of their last five league matches.

At least seven first-team players were unavailable for Manchester City's trip to Wiltshire due to COVID-19 last week, with 21 Coronavirus cases having been recorded in the first-team bubble.

A last-gasp Rodri goal earned Manchester City a 2-1 win over Arsenal on New Years Day, while Chelsea came from 2-0 down to draw a 2-2 with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, in the two side's last Premier League outings.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown at the Etihad Stadium, here is all the latest team news and injury news from both camps.

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola is set to return to the Manchester City dugout on Saturday, after testing positive for Covid-19 last week and missing the FA Cup third round trip to Swindon Town as a result of isolation.

Raheem Sterling is understood to have returned to full first-team training this week after also missing the trip to Swindon, while Phil Foden is also understood to have returned to the CFA after his positive Covid-19 test result.

There is a feeling in various quarters that a number of players who tested positive in last week's outbreak, have since returned to work, but uncertainty shrouds the City camp with Pep Guardiola stating in his pre-match press conference that the team had sustained fresh positive cases since the last club statement on the situation.

Chelsea Team News

Chelsea, who overcame Spurs on Wednesday to secure their place in the Carabao Cup Final, will be without four players for their visit to the Etihad, including two full-backs.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell are both unavailable, with the latter ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Andreas Christensen is also unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19, while Chelsea will also be without Trevoh Chalobah.

