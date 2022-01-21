The Latest on Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Ake, Tino Livramento and the Complete Team News Ahead of Southampton vs Man City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Ralph Hasenhüttl have provided updates on the fitness of their squad ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at the St Mary's Stadium, with Manchester City looking to continue their winning streak.

Kevin De Bruyne's strike on the 70th minute extended City's lead at the top of the Premier League, as the Blues secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side will conclude a hectic start to the year away to Southampton on Saturday, with City looking to extend their winning run in the Premier League to 13 consecutive matches.

The Saints, who have won just two of their last five league matches and suffered a 3-1 defeat to Wolves last weekend, are one of just four sides in the division to have taken points from Manchester City so far this season.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side held out for a 0-0 draw at the Etihad in September, in an eventful match which saw the Saints awarded a penalty and Kyle Walker shown a red card, only for the decision to be overturned by VAR.

City famously reached the landmark of 100 points at St Mary's in 2018, and the Blues have a formidable record against the Saints - unbeaten in 11 of the last 12 meetings between the two sides.

Ahead of Saturday’s latest meeting on the South coast, here is all the latest team news and injury news regarding both sides.

Southampton Team News

Southampton forward Theo Walcott has made his return to training, while fellow attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi is set to return to contention for the weekend's clash, after the pair completed their respective Covid-19 isolation periods.

Ralph Hassenhuttl's side have been impacted by the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, with Moussa Djenepo currently away with Mali.

On the injury front for the Saints, the ever-impressive defender Tino Livramento remains ruled out with a knee injury. Will Smallbone has a calf injury, while goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has been kept out of action since December 4th.

Speaking on the club's Covid situation, Hassenhuttl said during his pre-match press conference, "Every player is back from any Covid quarantine and at the moment we have twenty players out on the pitch."

Manchester City Team News

Things are much simpler to cover over at the Etihad Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez is set to return to Manchester from the Africa Cup of Nations in the coming days, after his journey with reigning Champions Algeria came to a close early, with the nation ultimately knocked out in a dominant defeat to Ivory Coast.

However, the clash against Southampton is set to come too soon for the 30 year-old, with Pep Guardiola confirming that the forward will be eligible to a week's break following his involvement in Cameroon this month.

Nathan Ake returns to availability for the trip south this weekend, after missing the weekend's win over Chelsea - with the reason understood to be Covid-related in some quarters, although that has not been confirmed officially.

Oleksandr Zinchenko will not be available, as confirmed by Pep Guardiola.

