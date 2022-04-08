The Latest on Ruben Dias, Cole Palmer and Complete Fitness News Ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's mega clash at the Etihad Stadium between the Premier League's title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool, both managers have offered the final fitness updates on their respective squads.

Manchester City will look to end Liverpool's ten-match winning streak and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side are one of just four teams Manchester City have dropped points to so far this season, with Pep Guardiola's team having come from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield back in October.

City are currently just one point ahead of the Merseyside club in the Premier League table, with Pep Guardiola's squad looking to fend off the Reds' stiff competition and retain their crown for a second time under the management of the Catalan coach.

Sunday's showdown at the Etihad Stadium could be defining, with just eight matches remaining in the Premier League, and the two North-West heavyweights set to meet again next weekend, in the FA Cup semi-final.

Manchester City beat a stubborn Atletico Madrid side 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg on Tuesday night, while Liverpool secured a convincing 3-1 first-leg victory over Benfica.

Despite having a historically torrid record at Anfield, the Champions are unbeaten in their last four matches against Liverpool in all competitions, and haven't lost in the Premier League at home to Liverpool since 2015.

Pep Guardiola's side had an immediate response for Liverpool last weekend, as Jurgen Klopp's Reds moved to the top of the table momentarily, following a 2-0 win over Watford. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan both scored first-half goals for Manchester City, who comfortably beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor, to return to first position.

Ahead of Sunday's crunch meeting at the Etihad Stadium, here is all the latest team news regarding both Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City Team News IMAGO / NurPhoto The most notable absentee this weekend continues to be Ruben Dias, who is set to miss out once again, as the Portugal international continues to recover from a muscular injury sustained in the FA Cup fifth round. Cole Palmer is also set to miss out on any involvement this weekend, with the youngster struggling to pick up any momentum in training due to reoccurring fitness problems. IMAGO / PA Images Apart from the aforementioned two players, Pep Guardiola has a fully-fit Manchester City squad for the meeting against Liverpool this weekend. Kyle Walker is also available for selection once again this weekend, as the home clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night marked the final game of his three-match Champions League ban. Liverpool Team News IMAGO / PA Images Jurgen Klopp confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that he and his backroom staff have a fully-fit squad to select from for the trip to Manchester City this weekend. That will come as music to the ears of all Liverpool supporters, especially given the recent scares surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold.

