The Latest on Ruben Dias, Cole Palmer and Jose Gimenez Ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Man City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

Manchester City have been handed a promising injury boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League Quarter-Final second-leg against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Blues travel to the Spanish capital looking to secure a semi-final tie against either Real Madrid or Chelsea, with Pep Guardiola's side taking a 1-0 lead into the match, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's goal at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Phil Foden had an instant impact, as the Manchester City midfielder linked up with Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian slotting home to ensure that Atletico Madrid face an uphill task at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

City come into Wednesday's second-leg tie following a frustrating 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League, while Atletico suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat in La Liga on Saturday - losing to 17th placed Mallorca.

Atletico Madrid have failed to beat both Liverpool and Manchester United at home already this season, and were unable to register a single attempt during last week's first-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of Manchester City's massive trip to Madrid to face the La Liga Champions for a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, here is all the latest team news regarding both teams.

Atletico Madrid Team News: Sport Witness have relayed a report by Spanish broadcaster Partidazo de Cope, who report that Atletico Madrid will be without Hector Herrera and Jose Maria Gimenez for Wednesday's visit of the Premier League Champions. The Atletico Madrid duo were absent from training on Tuesday morning, and 'all signs' now point to them being ruled out of the quarter-final second-leg. Manchester City Team News: Ruben Dias has travelled with the Manchester City squad to the Madrid, after retuning to first-team training following a six-week absence due to a hamstring injury, sustained in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Peterborough United. However, Pep Guardiola stated that the 24 year-old would not start against against Atletico Madrid in midweek. Manchester City will also welcome back Kyle Walker for Wednesday's crucial tie, with the right-back returning from a three-match suspension.

Cole Palmer has been pictured participating in first-team training, though the teenager, who hasn't featured since January, will play no part in Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid.

Speaking about the fitness of the 19 year-old, Guardiola said, "Much better, I don't think he travels [to Madrid]. Yesterday, he feels better, but we'll see. If he's better, he'll travel. We try to avoid surgery, he's better. He couldn't play more because of injury."

You can check out City's official 24-man squad travelling to Madrid here.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube