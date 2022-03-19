The Latest on Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker Ahead Southampton vs Man City (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Pep Guardiola and Ralph Hasenhuttl have both provided updates on the fitness of their respective squads ahead of Sunday's Emirates FA Cup quarter-final at St Mary's.

Manchester City's attention returns to the FA Cup, which is celebrating it's 150th anniversary this season, as the Blues bid to reach the semi-final stages for a fourth consecutive season.

Pep Guardiola's side were held to a second successive 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday night, with the Blues arguably losing momentum in the race for the Premier League title with a disappointing draw at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Southampton are the three sides who Manchester City have now failed to beat on both occasions in the Premier League so far this season, and after draws at both the Etihad Stadium and St Mary's against the Saints, the Blues will be hoping for a change of fortune when they visit the south coast on Sunday.

Manchester City, who haven’t played Southampton in the FA Cup since 2007, beat Peterborough United 2-0 away from home to book their place in the last-eight of this season's competition.

Southampton have suffered three straight defeats in the league, but beat West Ham 3-1 at St Mary's earlier this month to set-up Sunday's tie against the Premier League Champions.

Ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final at St Mary's, both Pep Guardiola and Ralph Hasenhuttl have updated the media about the fitness of their squads.

Southampton Team News

Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella will both be available for Southampton on Sunday afternoon, Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed on Friday during his pre-match press conference.

IMAGO / Action Plus The Saints will however be without goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and Lyanco due injuries, according the Southampton manager. Manchester City Team News IMAGO / News Images Despite a cryptic post on Manchester City's official Instagram account on Thursday hinting at a possible return to training for Ruben Dias - which has since been deleted, the Portuguese centre-back is not expected to be available for Sunday's trip to the Saints, due a muscular injury sustained in the previous round of the competition. Kevin De Bruyne is thought to be available, despite his omission from Belgium's squad for the upcoming international break. Roberto Martinez explained that his selection was based on rest and rotation. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images Kyle Walker missed Manchester City's win over Peterborough United due to suspension, but like De Bruyne, is set to be available despite not being selected to represent England in two upcoming friendlies. Cole Palmer returned first-team training last week, and having not featured since January, the Manchester City teen could be in-line for some minutes on Sunday afternoon.

