The Latest on Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Jose Gimenez Ahead of Man City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone will both be without a number of players for their respective sides in Tuesday night's Champions League Quarter-Final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are looking to kick off a potentially season-defining fortnight by ending Atletico Madrid's six-match winning streak on Tuesday night, as the Spanish side currently endure their best run since 2018.

The Blues will be hoping to take an advantage into next Wednesday's second-leg tie at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, and renewed confidence into Sunday's showdown with Liverpool in the Premier League, by securing a first-leg win.

Pep Guardiola's side overcame Borussia Dortmund at the quarter-final stage last season, as Manchester City reached their maiden Champions League Final during a title winning campaign.

City beat Sporting Lisbon 5-0 on aggregate to qualify for the last-eight of this season's Champions League, while Atletico Madrid narrowly beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate, securing a 1-0 second-leg win at Old Trafford last month.

Diego Simeone's side come into Tuesday's clash following a 4-1 thrashing over Alaves in La Liga, meanwhile Manchester City displaced rivals Liverpool from the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne emphatically smashed the Blues into the lead after just five minutes, before Ilkay Gundogan made it 2-0 midway through the first-half, as he stroked the ball past Clarets keeper Nick Pope.

Ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League quarter-final first-leg, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone have both provided updates in regards to the fitness of their squads.

Manchester City Team News Ruben Dias will remain sidelined for Tuesday's first-leg tie against the La Liga Champions, with it still unknown when the Portuguese centre-back could return to the Blues first-team. The defender was also absent from Manchester City training on Monday afternoon, as confirmed by various sources in addition to the Manchester Evening News. John Stones could be in contention to start however, with the centre-back named as a substitute at Turf Moor despite concerns following his early departure from England duty due to injury. There were no concerns surrounding the Englishman in pre-Madrid training either, as he trained with the rest of the Manchester City squad as normal. Kyle Walker remains unavailable for Pep Guardiola, with the England right-back continuing to serve a ban following a red card against RB Leipzig during the Group Stages. Walker missed both of Manchester City's matches against Sporting Lisbon and is set to be available for next week's second-leg tie in the Spanish capital. The Blues are also set to remain without Cole Palmer, with the club reportedly looking at operating on the teenager following three months on the sidelines. He failed to train once more on Monday afternoon, as per reports. Atletico Madrid Team News The La Liga side have confirmed in a club statement that defender Jose Maria Gimenez has not travelled to Manchester due to injury, after being forced off during the La Liga club's 4-1 win at the weekend.

As with Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco is suspended for Tuesday's tie, after being handed a three-match by UEFA for violent conduct in Matchday Six of the UEFA Champions League Group Stages.

