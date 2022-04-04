Skip to main content

The Latest on Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Jose Gimenez Ahead of Man City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone will both be without a number of players for their respective sides in Tuesday night's Champions League Quarter-Final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are looking to kick off a potentially season-defining fortnight by ending Atletico Madrid's six-match winning streak on Tuesday night, as the Spanish side currently endure their best run since 2018.

The Blues will be hoping to take an advantage into next Wednesday's second-leg tie at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, and renewed confidence into Sunday's showdown with Liverpool in the Premier League, by securing a first-leg win.

Pep Guardiola's side overcame Borussia Dortmund at the quarter-final stage last season, as Manchester City reached their maiden Champions League Final during a title winning campaign. 

City beat Sporting Lisbon 5-0 on aggregate to qualify for the last-eight of this season's Champions League, while Atletico Madrid narrowly beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate, securing a 1-0 second-leg win at Old Trafford last month. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Diego Simeone's side come into Tuesday's clash following a 4-1 thrashing over Alaves in La Liga, meanwhile Manchester City displaced rivals Liverpool from the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday. 

Kevin De Bruyne emphatically smashed the Blues into the lead after just five minutes, before Ilkay Gundogan made it 2-0 midway through the first-half, as he stroked the ball past Clarets keeper Nick Pope. 

Ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League quarter-final first-leg, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone have both provided updates in regards to the fitness of their squads.

Manchester City Team News

imago1010186364h

Ruben Dias will remain sidelined for Tuesday's first-leg tie against the La Liga Champions, with it still unknown when the Portuguese centre-back could return to the Blues first-team. 

The defender was also absent from Manchester City training on Monday afternoon, as confirmed by various sources in addition to the Manchester Evening News.

John Stones could be in contention to start however, with the centre-back named as a substitute at Turf Moor despite concerns following his early departure from England duty due to injury.

There were no concerns surrounding the Englishman in pre-Madrid training either, as he trained with the rest of the Manchester City squad as normal.

imago1011012032h

Kyle Walker remains unavailable for Pep Guardiola, with the England right-back continuing to serve a ban following a red card against RB Leipzig during the Group Stages. 

Walker missed both of Manchester City's matches against Sporting Lisbon and is set to be available for next week's second-leg tie in the Spanish capital.  

The Blues are also set to remain without Cole Palmer, with the club reportedly looking at operating on the teenager following three months on the sidelines. He failed to train once more on Monday afternoon, as per reports.

Atletico Madrid Team News

imago1011021003h

The La Liga side have confirmed in a club statement that defender Jose Maria Gimenez has not travelled to Manchester due to injury, after being forced off during the La Liga club's 4-1 win at the weekend. 

imago1011029574h

As with Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco is suspended for Tuesday's tie, after being handed a three-match by UEFA for violent conduct in Matchday Six of the UEFA Champions League Group Stages. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

City players training cover
News

Bernardo Silva Lauds 'Incredible' Manchester City Star Ahead of Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
imago1011012031h
Match Coverage

Riyad Mahrez, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan ALL Approaching Individual Landmarks – Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Stat Preview (Champions League Quarter-Final)

By Brandon Evans1 hour ago
imago1011017816h
News

"I Give Up - They Do Whatever They Want!" - Pep Guardiola Offers Manchester City Dressing Room Insight into Post-Burnley Reaction

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Stones vs Sporting Away
Match Coverage

John Stones Returns, Riyad Mahrez Replaces Jack Grealish in the Front-Three - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1010451780h
News

Kyle Walker's Hilarious Response to Jack Grealish's Potential New Brand Deal in Champions League Training

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1010992614h
News

Jack Grealish Set to Sign Major Endorsement Deal With Italian High-End Luxury Fashion House Gucci

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1010468609h
News

Two Manchester City Stars Absent from Training Ahead of Atletico Madrid Champions League Clash

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1010998611h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago