The Latest on Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Edinson Cavani Ahead of Manchester City vs Manchester United (Premier League)

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Manchester United's Ralf Rangnick have offered updates on the fitness of their respective squads, ahead of Sunday evening's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City and Manchester United will meet for the 187th time on Sunday evening, with the Blues looking to do the double over the Reds and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

City secured their placed in quarter-finals of the FA Cup in midweek with a 2-0 win over Peterborough United, while they also reinstated their six-point lead over Liverpool via a slender 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

Manchester United suffered a fresh blow in their bid to qualify for the Champions League next season, as Ralf Ragnick's side were held to a 0-0 draw at home Watford.

The Blues are currently 19 points ahead of their local rivals, and won at Old Trafford back in November courtesy of an Eric Bailly own goal and Bernardo Silva's strike on the brink of half-time.

Pep Guardiola worryingly revealed that centre-backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake were both substituted at half-time in midweek due to injury, and ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium, both managers have provided updates on the fitness of their squads.

Manchester City Team News

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Ruben Dias will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, ruling the Portuguese defender out of Sunday's clash with Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City will also be without centre-back Nathan Ake this weekend, after the Dutchman was forced off alongside Ruben Dias at half-time on Tuesday in the FA Cup against Peterborough.

Cole Palmer is not expected to be available this weekend, but Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that the teenager is set to return to first-team after almost two months out with an injury.

Zack Steffen, who missed out on Tuesday due to a shoulder injury looks to set return to the matchday squad, likewise does Kyle Walker, after the right-back was suspended for the Peterborough game.

Manchester United Team News

Ralf Ragnick has been handed a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s derby, with United set to welcome back two key players from injury.

Edison Cavani looks set to be available after recovering from a groin injury, while Scott McTominay has also returned for United following an absence due to illness.

