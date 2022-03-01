The Latest on Zack Steffen and Oleksandr Zinchenko Ahead of Peterborough United vs Manchester City (Emirates FA Cup)

Pep Guardiola and Grant McCann have both provided updates on the fitness of their respective squads ahead of Tuesday's meeting in the Emirates FA Cup, with the Manchester City boss facing a goalkeeping dilemma.

Manchester City will face Peterborough United for the first time since 1981 when Pep Guardiola's side travel to the struggling Sky Bet Championship club on Tuesday night in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Posh suffered a 3-0 defeat to Hull City on Saturday, with Grant McCann's side stuck in 24th place in the Championship - having won just five matches all season.

However, the Cambridgeshire-based club have endured success in the FA Cup this season, qualifying for the fifth round via a 2-0 win over QPR.

Manchester City beat Championship side Fulham in the fourth round, as the Premier League leaders look to win the FA Cup for a second time under Pep Guardiola.

The Blues, who lifted the trophy as part of the domestic quadruple in 2019, lost to Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the semi-finals last season.

Guardiola's team have only lost one game since October domestically, and beat Everton 1-0 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points.

Ahead of Tuesday's tie in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup, both Pep Guardiola and Grant McCann have provided an update on the fitness of their respective squads.

Peterborough United Team News:

Grant McCann will be without Jack Taylor and Dan Butler due to injuries, while the Posh captain Oliver Norburn is suspended for the visit of the Premier League champions.

Peterborough will also be without striker Callum Morton - due to the forward being cup-tied.

Manchester City Team News:

Pep Guardiola has hinted at a possible start for full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, after the Ukrainian International was an unused substitute at Goodison Park.

Speaking on Monday, Guardiola said, "I think it will be good for him to play and show the reason why he's here."

The Manchester City boss also revealed that Zack Steffen will be unavailable due to a shoulder injury, meaning Ederson could be set to feature in the FA Cup for the first time since 2020.

The involvement of academy trio Liam Delap, James McAtee, and Kayky has however been thrown into doubt, as the three youngsters all started for Manchester City's U23s on Monday evening.

Jack Grealish returned to the City squad on Saturday, while Gabriel Jesus featured from the bench, with both set to be in contention to start against the Posh on Tuesday evening.

IMAGO / PA Images Oleksandr Zinchenko applauds the crowd IMAGO / Action Plus Manchester City's Zack Steffen

