The One Player Manchester City Should Sign From This Weeks Opposition Is... | Crystal Palace

The Player Manchester City should sign from this weekend's opponents Crystal Palace.

Manchester City are back at the Etihad this weekend, as they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday. City have taken seven points out of nine from their opening three fixtures, beating West Ham, Bournemouth and drawing with Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace have also had a relatively impressive start to their 2022/23 campaign, despite losing to Arsenal on opening day, Palace took a point from Liverpool at Anfield and beat Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa last week.

With the fixture just over 24 hours away, here is my pick for which Crystal Palace player would make the best Manchester City signing.

This was no straightforward choice, to say the least, Palace's Star Player Wilfried Zaha would be a great choice if Manchester City weren't so stacked going forward. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze would both make bright City starlets, and Joachim's Andersen impressive start to this season almost made him the chosen subject, but all narrowly missed out to this man.

Marc Guehi - Defender - 22 years-old

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

I came very close to going with Danish defender Joachim Andersen but felt the Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi would be a better-suited fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

The reason Guehi pipped him to the post, is due to his ball-playing abilities suiting City's style of play down to a tee. The Palace skipper is in the 79% for passes attempted per 90 minutes, averaging 63.42 of which his completion rate is 87.5%.

Marc Guehi has also shown he is very comfortable on the ball, being in the 78% for dribbles completed, and should he join a more ball-heavy side like Manchester City, you could only expect these numbers to increase even further.

The former Chelsea man would also help solve Manchester City's current injury issues in defence, due to his great availability. Last campaign alone the English international made 42 appearances in all competitions, even chipping in with four goals and one assist.

Manchester City take on Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday at 3 pm UK time.