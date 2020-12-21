The Opposition Report: Arsenal [CC]

Manchester City travel to London on Tuesday evening as they set to take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final. The Gunners, managed by former Blues assistant Mikel Arteta, are in a dismal run of form which finds them 15th in the Premier League.

The cup may act as a welcome distraction and a chance to try and build some momentum for a testing winter schedule.

The Rank and Report Football Show run us through what we should expect from tomorrow's game...

Opposition Report: Arsenal



LEAGUE POSITION: 15th (Premier League)

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 4W - 2D - 8L

MANAGER: Mikel Arteta

KEY PLAYER: Dani Ceballos





PREDICTED XI

Season Summary

So far for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, it's been a season to forget. Although they are through to the Europa league Round of 32 and in the midst of another deep run in a domestic cup, the London outfit find themselves just four points clear of the relegation zone after 14 league games.

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on pace to score only nine league goals - a far-cry from the 22 he put home last season for the Gunners. Perhaps the talismanic forward has lost some motivation after landing himself a brand new £250,000 per week deal this past summer. Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, that lack of scoring has spread through the rest of the squad as the Gunners find themselves with 17th best goal tally.

To make matters worse, Arsenal will be without Aubameyang for the next few games with a muscle strain. The lack of creativity and finishing ability has been the downfall of the team so far. Nicolas Pepe is the speedy, tricky player to cause any team problems, however he is often inconsistent at best. New signing Thomas Partey is sidelined until January.

That leaves Dani Ceballos to be the driving force from midfield if the ball is to be moved from defence to attack for the Gunners. For Arsenal to get anything from this season, the goals will have to start rolling in. Whether it be systematically, or individual performances, something surely needs to change for Mikel Arteta and the squad.

(Photo by Peter Powell)

The Arsenal Threat

While they do not score much, Arsenal can stifle teams. They rarely concede more than two goals in a single game - only twice this season to be specific. With Manchester City finding it difficult to carve out (and capitalise on) big chances, Arsenal’s defence will be a very tough matchup for the City attackers.

Fortunately for the Gunners, playing outside of the Premier League has been kind to them so far this season. They have (obviously) advanced to the latter stages of the Carabao Cup, and topped their Europa League group with relative ease. If last season’s trophy winning FA Cup run is anything to go off of, this slow moving and pragmatic Arsenal team can find a comfort zone in knockout games.

As previously mentioned, Dani Ceballos will likely shoulder the load in midfield when it comes to transitioning the ball down the field. He has the guile and vision to open up any defense and if the forward line can take any chances that come their way, they could find some joy.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

How to Threaten Arsenal

It is relatively simple. If Arsenal are struggling to score more than a goal per game, all City need to do is score two!

While they have struggled to do so up to this point in the season, if City can get multiple goals on the board Arsenal will likely not have the teeth in attack to turn the score line around. Thomas Partey is a big miss for the Gunners as he is a sturdy shield in front of the back three. His somewhat irreplaceable absence could leave a big hole in the centre of the park for the City attacking players to exploit.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

