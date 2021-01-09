The Opposition Report: Birmingham City [FA]

Manchester City start their quest to win back the FA Cup this Sunday with the visit of Birmingham City. After reaching their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup final, spirits are high, and a rotated side will look to keep momentum going.

Sunday's opposition sit 18th in the Championship and haven't won in six games. Aitor Karanka's side are struggling, but a cup competition may be a welcome distraction to try and gain some form. Rank and Report football run us through all we need to know before this one...

-----

Opposition Report: Birmingham City

LEAGUE POSITION: 18th (Championship)

SEASON BREAKDOWN: 5W – 8D – 10L

MANAGER: Aitor Karanka

KEY PLAYER(S): Jeremie Bela

PREDICTED XI:

Season Review

Birmingham City travel to face a Manchester City side approaching full flow; horrendous timing for a side with two wins in their last 14 games.

Aitor Karanka’s men have won five Championship games this season, all by single-goal margins. In fact, Blues fans must cast their minds back 17 months to remember the last time they won a league game by more than one goal.

With Karanka taking the job in July 2020, Birmingham City made a solid enough start to this season, picking up 13 points from their first nine league games. This early showing has essentially kept them clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Recent form, however, has been abysmal. The side are badly struggling to score with a group of seven players topping their charts with two goals – including centre-backs Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts.

Furthermore, the West Midlands side have failed to find the net in their last three games. Despite this, the Blues enjoyed a strong FA Cup run last season, eventually bowing out to Leicester City in the Last 16.

These two sides have not faced off since 2012 when Manchester City ran out 2-0 victors. The former Premier League outfit have not emerged victorious from this fixture since 2008, and Birmingham City aren't best placed to end that run on Sunday.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Birmingham City Threat

As a former player, and indeed assistant to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, Aitor Karanka is a manager with plenty of pedigree and respect. Similar to Mourinho, Karanka tends toward a pragmatic management approach, often leaning towards a tight defence and a counter-attacking style.

Of course, recent results suggest that this approach is not proving particularly successful – even against Championship opposition. Going forward, Karanka generally opts for three technically gifted players in behind a proven goal scorer in Scott Hogan.

Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral and Jeremie Bela are the most likely supporting trio, and all three have played in a top five European league at some point over the past five years. Realistically, Birmingham City will rely on this quality to produce a magic moment or orchestrate a perfect counter-attack against City.

Finally, striker Scott Hogan had an unsuccessful spell at the top level with Aston Villa, but he certainly knows where the net is after scoring 21 goals in 33 games for Brentford between 2015 and 2017.

In a nutshell, things don’t look promising for Birmingham City. However, the old cliché goes that anything can happen in the cup.

A few Manchester City youngsters will likely get a run out this weekend, but essentially a weakened City side should have more than enough quality to get the job done against a full-blooded Birmingham City side who, despite being full of seasoned professionals, are seemingly stuck in a rut.

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

-----

You can follow the authors here: @Rank_Report

You can follow us for live match coverage here: @City_Xtra